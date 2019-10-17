Dada, here’s our wishlist 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Kalidoss Mariyappan, 46

The way fans are being treated — from getting tickets to watching the match — is disgraceful. All the tickets should be sold online, and there should be transparency. The match-watching experience should be a great one for fans, who spend money on the tickets. They must be treated fairly. Cricket facilities must be made available for government schoolchildren to take cricket to the grassroots level. Removing corruption from state-level cricket associations and bringing in more transparency in state and national level team selections will be key to his success.

K rithika, 25

Honestly, I don’t think Ganguly can bring a major change or what you call ‘legacy’ because he has only nine to 10 months. But I do wish to see him come up with proper planning and pick up the right people for the right job (something he is very good at) for both men’s and women’s cricket, keeping the upcoming World Cup in mind. Ganguly should walk the talk when it comes to concentrating more on domestic players (irrespective of gender). Also, some states and teams lack basic infrastructure and training. He must bring about a change to this. He must also work towards putting an end to the conflict of interest issue. Most importantly, I would love for Ganguly to look into addressing issues of fans — starting from proper tickets to a better infrastructure at the stadiums. This is a long-standing issue, and I hope he solves it.

Bhuvan Malik, 22

It amuses me why former cricketers weren’t involved in the all-important administrative bodies to start with. Dada’s appointment was a pleasant surprise and a sign of good things to come. Dada, as a captain and CAB president, never backed out from speaking his mind. He led the Indian team out of a fixing turmoil and instilled a fearless approach in Indian cricketers. He backed youngsters like Virendra Sehwag, VVS Laxman and MS Dhoni, who went on to become legends of the game. Dada promises to revive and improve domestic cricket and its pay structure, which will help local cricketers who don’t make it to the lucrative IPL and national game, save and sustain their careers.

Surendhar Palani, 30

The new president must create a crowd-voting system for ICC tournaments like WC and T20 WC to promote transparency in team selection. He must maintain a constant window for IPL every year, providing more activities involving interaction with the local team and crowds. More international matches should be brought to Chepauk, new talents at the state and gully level must be groomed, and Indian players should be allowed to participate in T20 and T10 worldwide leagues. He must reduce the involvement of BCCI on India’s international side, giving more freedom to the captain and coach of the team.

Kavin Viswanathan, 31

As the elected president, Ganguly must allow Indian players to participate in at least one T20 tournament other than the IPL. This will benefit our Indian players to a great extent. Our men and women’s teams must be allowed to participate in the Commonwealth Games. He has said in an interview that India deserves a larger cut in ICC revenue as we are contributing to 70 per cent of the ICC profits. So change in ICC revenue-sharing process and financial security for our players must be ensured.

Hariharan Iyer, 29

The turmoil that the BCCI went through in the last one year has tarnished the board’s reputation. Sourav Ganguly, with his reputation and leadership skills, should look to fix it. BCCI may have earned a lot of big bucks with the BYJU jersey sponsorship and other rights in the last year, but domestic cricketers are not treated well. Their remuneration has to increase. He surely should focus on grassroots issues. That should help Indian cricket. He should focus on men’s and women’s cricket — equally.

Aditya Suri, 25

I expect Ganguly to not only protect India’s revenue and interests as previous presidents have, but also use India’s position as a global cricketing superpower to make cricket more inclusive for smaller nations. We should replicate what we have done in Afghanistan with other countries who can use India’s long arm in the game to develop a cricketing culture. The long-term objective should be for cricket to be a global sport and not just limited to the 10-15 countries who play at the moment.