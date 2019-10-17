Home Cities Chennai

Dada, here’s our wishlist 

Reviving and improving domestic cricket, making the sport inclusive for smaller nations, ensuring transparency to address the grievances of fans — a few cricket enthusiasts discuss what they expect fr

Published: 17th October 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Kalidoss Mariyappan, 46
The way fans are being treated — from getting tickets to watching the match — is disgraceful. All the tickets should be sold online, and there should be transparency. The match-watching experience should be a great one for fans, who spend money on the tickets. They must be treated fairly. Cricket facilities must be made available for government schoolchildren to take cricket to the grassroots level. Removing corruption from state-level cricket associations and bringing in more transparency in state and national level team selections will be key to his success.

Krithika, 25
Honestly, I don’t think Ganguly can bring a major change or what you call ‘legacy’ because he has only nine to 10 months. But I do wish to see him come up with proper planning and pick up the right people for the right job (something he is very good at) for both men’s and women’s cricket, keeping the upcoming World Cup in mind. Ganguly should walk the talk when it comes to concentrating more on domestic players (irrespective of gender). Also, some states and teams lack basic infrastructure and training. He must bring about a change to this. He must also work towards putting an end to the conflict of interest issue. Most importantly, I would love for Ganguly to look into addressing issues of fans — starting from proper tickets to a better infrastructure at the stadiums. This is a long-standing issue, and I hope he solves it.

Bhuvan Malik, 22
It amuses me why former cricketers weren’t involved in the all-important administrative bodies to start with. Dada’s appointment was a pleasant surprise and a sign of good things to come. Dada, as a captain and CAB president, never backed out from speaking his mind. He led the Indian team out of a fixing turmoil and instilled a fearless approach in Indian cricketers. He backed youngsters like Virendra Sehwag, VVS Laxman and MS Dhoni, who went on to become legends of the game. Dada promises to revive and improve domestic cricket and its pay structure, which will help local cricketers who don’t make it to the lucrative IPL and national game, save and sustain their careers.

Surendhar Palani, 30
The new president must create a crowd-voting system for ICC tournaments like WC and T20 WC to promote transparency in team selection. He must maintain a constant window for IPL every year, providing more activities involving interaction with the local team and crowds. More international matches should be brought to Chepauk, new talents at the state and gully  level must be groomed, and Indian players should be allowed to participate in T20 and T10 worldwide leagues. He must reduce the involvement of BCCI on India’s international side, giving more freedom to the captain and coach of the team.

Kavin Viswanathan, 31
As the elected president, Ganguly must allow Indian players to participate in at least one T20 tournament other than the IPL. This will benefit our Indian players to a great extent. Our men and women’s teams must be allowed to participate in the Commonwealth Games. He has said in an interview that India deserves a larger cut in ICC revenue as we are contributing to 70 per cent of the ICC profits. So change in ICC revenue-sharing process and financial security for our players must be ensured.

Hariharan Iyer, 29
The turmoil that the BCCI went through in the last one year has tarnished the board’s reputation. Sourav Ganguly, with his reputation and leadership skills, should look to fix it. BCCI may have earned a lot of big bucks with the BYJU jersey sponsorship and other rights in the last year, but domestic cricketers are not treated well. Their remuneration has to increase. He surely should focus on grassroots issues. That should help Indian cricket. He should focus on men’s and women’s cricket — equally.

Aditya Suri, 25
I expect Ganguly to not only protect India’s revenue and interests as previous presidents have, but also use India’s position as a global cricketing superpower to make cricket more inclusive for smaller nations. We should replicate what we have done in Afghanistan with other countries who can use India’s long arm in the game to develop a cricketing culture. The long-term objective should be for cricket to be a global sport and not just limited to the 10-15 countries who play at the moment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp