Man cheated of Rs 80 lakh, two arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were detained for an inquiry for having cheated a businessman to the tune of Rs 80 lakh at Neelankarai on Tuesday. Police said, Dinesh, a resident of Vepery, who runs a cosmetics business in the same locality, “recently befriended Zakir Ahmed Daman who said one of his acquaintances having Rs 1 crore in Rs 100 denomination wanted to change it into denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. Zakir had promised to pay Dinesh two per cent commission.”

Agreeing to this, Dinesh took `80 lakh in a bag and went to meet Zakir at a house on the East Coast Road. “Three men, who introduced themselves as Vignesh, Muniyandi and David and claimed they were sent by Zahir, took the bag from Dinesh. On the pretext of counting the notes, they went inside the house and did not come out. After half an hour of waiting, Dinesh went inside to find out that they had escaped through the back door,” said an investigating officer.