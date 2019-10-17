Home Cities Chennai

Man cheated of Rs 80 lakh, two arrested

Two men were detained for an inquiry for having cheated a businessman to the tune of `80 lakh at Neelankarai on Tuesday.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were detained for an inquiry for having cheated a businessman to the tune of Rs 80 lakh at Neelankarai on Tuesday. Police said, Dinesh, a resident of Vepery, who runs a cosmetics business in the same locality,  “recently befriended Zakir Ahmed Daman who said one of his acquaintances having Rs 1 crore in Rs 100 denomination wanted to change it into denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. Zakir had promised to pay Dinesh two per cent commission.” 

Agreeing to this, Dinesh took `80 lakh in a bag and went to meet Zakir at a house on the East Coast Road. “Three men, who introduced themselves as Vignesh, Muniyandi and David and claimed they were sent by Zahir, took the bag from Dinesh. On the pretext of counting the notes, they went inside the house and did not come out. After half an hour of waiting, Dinesh went inside to find out that they had escaped through the back door,” said an investigating officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp