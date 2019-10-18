Man held for intimidating Lithuanian woman who is pregnant with his son's child

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city businessman and his father have been arrested on charges of forcing a Lithuanian woman to undergo abortion after the businessman was said to be in a relationship with her. Police said, a few years ago, the woman had befriended one Rumaiz Ahmed, a prawn exporter, during a party in Dubai.

“She was studying in a university in Dubai and the duo were believed to be in a relationship and stayed together for a few months. Later, Rumaiz brought the woman to Chennai and she was staying in a hotel. A few months ago, the woman learnt she was pregnant and Rumaiz forced her to abort the baby. When she asked Rumaiz to marry her, he allegedly refused and his father Abdul Kareem began verbally abusing her,” said a police officer.

“After being promised that he will marry her, the woman continued staying in the hotel. She is four months pregnant and refused to undergo another abortion,” the officer said. Later she approached the DCP.