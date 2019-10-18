Shark realty: Waterbody faces extinction threat

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the six-acre waterbody along the Adyar River be reclassified for real estate development? This is the fear gripping people living in the vicinity of the river in Nandambakkam. As per a CMDA notification, city-based developer Blue Nile Properties has applied for reclassification of the land under question. When Express visited the spot, it was evident that the land is located on the flood plains, not even 100 metres away from the river. Residents recall that about 20 years ago, a few people had tried to put up huts and settle down in the same piece of land. However, they were evicted by the Collector, as the land had been earmarked as ‘aathu poromboke’, or waterbody.

Sources say this is the third time that the company is applying for reclassification of the land. Ever since they found out, a section of residents have been objecting to the move. Constructing a building over the waterbody will drastically increase the chances of flooding in the area during the monsoon. Rampant construction activity over waterbodies was an important reason for the 2015 Chennai floods, say experts. Not just that. There are also questions about the structural safety of buildings built over wetlands and waterbodies. In 2014, a 11-storey building in Porur collapsed killing 61 people in total. It later came to light that the structure was built over a portion of the Porur Lake. Similarly, several buildings built over dried up lakes have collapsed in Bengaluru in the recent years.

No lessons learnt

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will have a final say on the reclassification of the land. But, will the government regulatory body allow that to happen? Sources say that survey of Indian maps and the CMDA’s master plan classify this parcel of land as a waterbody. Replying to an RTI query, the CMDA said that in August, it had received letters of objection from four individuals and one organisation. “The process is merely a formality to hoodwink the public,” says Prasanth Goutham, one of the residents who wrote to the CMDA. “They would not have expected so many people to write to them objecting to the proposal.”

CMDA officials claim that those interested in acquiring the land have ‘somehow’ managed to obtain patta from the local tahsildar. “That is why they are pushing for reclassification.” Officials also hinted that the developer could have utilised a loophole in the reclassification process.“We prepare the master plan based on satellite images. We categorise them as residential, commercial, and industrial areas. Sometimes, a residential property could get categorised as a waterbody if there is water stagnating there. And, if that property owner has a patta, then the land gets reclassified. Knowing this loophole, a patta has been obtained illegally from the revenue department,” sources claimed.

“A few years back, an engineering college tried to take over the land. However, permission was denied as the land is a waterbody and the OTA firing range is nearby,” says resident Karthik Narayanan, an advocate. “This is the third time Blue Nile Properties is applying for reclassification. The authorities must not allow the encroachment of another waterbody.” Despite many attempts, Blue Nile could not be reached for comments.