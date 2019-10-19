Home Cities Chennai

Chennai airport officials seize gold worth over Rs 1 crore, USD 10,000 from passengers

Luggage of seven Indian passengers, coming from Sri Lanka and Dubai, were searched by the officials on Thursday on the grounds of suspicion.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai airport

Chennai Airport (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: In a big achievement, customs officials conducted four different operations at the Chennai international airport and seized a total of gold worth over Rs 1 crore and ten thousand US Dollars from passengers.

Luggage of seven Indian passengers, coming from Sri Lanka and Dubai, were searched by the officials on Thursday on the grounds of suspicion.

The search led to the seizure of gold weighing over 2.6 kgs in total in three different operations on Thursday, according to a press release by the Office of Commissioner of Customs.

One of the nabbed passengers, who was bound to Singapore via Colombo, was carrying USD 10,000 equivalent to Rs 7 lakh in Indian currency. The same was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962 read with FEMA (Export and Import of currency) (Amendment) (Regulations), 2015.

The customs officials also seized five refurbished laptops and 5600 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 81,000 under the Customs Act, 1962 from the two of the passengers, according to the release.

Further investigation is under progress. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai airport customs gold smuggling
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp