Duo held for bid to kidnap, rob forex firm employee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for allegedly attacking employee of a forex firm and trying to flee with `8 lakh worth foreign currency near Triplicane on Thursday evening. Police said, Kalandar of Manali runs the firm in Triplicane.”On Thursday evening, one of his employees Rafiyudin, was assigned to take `8.20 lakh worth foreign currency from Kalandar’s house to the office. Rafiyudin took the money and was riding his two-wheeler towards Triplicane. As he reached the statue of Thomas Munro, an autorickshaw knocked him from behind,” said a police officer.

“Two men from the auto snatched the cash bag and tried to kidnap him in the same auto. The victim raised an alarm and the public immediately intercepted the auto and rescued the man,” added the officer.

The public were able to nab the two men- Baskar and Ramesh - but the autorickshaw driver identified as Vignesh managed to escape.

The public handed the duo over to the police who arrested them and have launched a hunt for the auto driver. Police said, the men hailed from Madurai and knew the victim was carrying money and decided to kidnap him to steal the money. Police have seized the money and are checking the documents for the cash. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.