French, friendship and future of art

Published: 19th October 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

The play, written by French playwright Jean-Paul Alegre, will run for 90 minutes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A passionate artist finds joy and purpose in his art. But a turn of events and certain restrictions threaten the very existence of art forms. The artist is given one chance, an ultimatum to save the art and your freedom of expression. What will the artist do?A 28-year-old narrative written by French playwright Jean-Paul Alegre titled Les Cinq Dits Des Clowns Au Prince, humourously portrays the problems of a country in crisis, where culture is threatened by budgetary restrictions, causing difficulties for its existence.

Thespian R Amendran will be adapting and directing the play, which illustrates the inseparable link between art and freedom of expression.“The story unfolds in a make-believe kingdom. The protagonists, two clowns, are given an ultimatum by their king. He tells them that if they want the arts to not be banished from the kingdom, they have to stage a performance that will make him both laugh and cry. How the clowns manage to do this forms the narrative,” says the director, who has staged several plays at AFM and AF Puducherry with his group, Theatre Arlequin.

His passion for the French language and French theatre made him pursue a Master’s degree in French at the University of Madras where Amerandra landed a chance to play Creon in Jean Anouilh’s play Antigone. “After a hiatus, I am back with this play at AFM. It feels like I am back home,” says the artiste, whose penchant for acting also got him a scholarship to train at L’École Supérieure d’Art Dramatique de Strasbourg, France in 1989.

A few months back, before rehearsals were rolled out, a theatre workshop was conducted to train the artistes. The play will feature actors who are current and former students of AFM. “I have an enthusiastic group of Francophiles who have been devoting themselves and their time to this production. Some are just beginners and for them, this is a big yet exciting challenge,” he shares. This will be a one-of-a-kind production where the students of the institution will attempt a play in French. “It’s a work in progress and has a tint of innocence. The production is more like friends performing for friends,” he explains.

The 90-minute show will feature French music, Indian songs and pieces from other Western genres, and will be laced with whimsical elements in its creative process. “The costumes have also been designed keeping in mind the fantasy and playful quality of the story. We will be directing and staging the play in two parts. The second part will be staged in a couple of months, “ he says.(The first part will be staged today, 6 pm, Alliance Française of Madras. Entry is free. For free passes, visit whistlepodu.com)

