Home Cities Chennai

Tales of the Missile Man of India 

On October 15, students, leaders, celebrities and the public across India paid homage to the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.

Published: 19th October 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : On October 15, students, leaders, celebrities and the public across India paid homage to the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. With tributes for The Missile Man of India still pouring in from different pockets of the country, city-based freelance journalist and storyteller Sudha Umashanker, in association with Madras Literary Society, will curate a 60-minute long storytelling session for children. Titled ‘Kalam Stories’, the session will give the young minds a peek into the extraordinary life of the People’s President.

“Earlier in February, I released a book titled APJ Abdul Kalam - An Illustrated Story of a Life. I felt truly privileged to work on it. Even after his passing, he remains a popular figure and a role model for the younger generation. Narratives about him have captured the imagination of children who were not even born during his time,” she shares.

Sudha Umashanker wrote  APJ
Abdul Kalam - An Illustrated Story of a Life

The late Bharat Ratna recipient continues to inspire people of all ages, as his life offers many takeaways. “From the kind of childhood he had, how much his family meant to him, how he handled disappointments, the communal harmony that prevailed while he was growing up — when children and teenagers hear or read these stories, they are transported to a different world from a different time,” she says.

With 2020 nearing, a milestone year by which Kalam envisioned India to become a developed nation headed by the youth, we ask Sudha the importance of sharing stories of his dreams and visions for India.

“He always focused on welfare and development — from providing urban amenities in rural areas and creating a tactile garden in Rashtrapati Bhavan to improving other sectors. He had a strong moral compass, something that is important for the younger generation to know,” she shares.

In this session, Sudha will pick excerpts from her book and lace it with visual elements to engage children. The event will also have a reading contest for children between seven and 10 years old. The participants can try their hand at reading aloud the given extracts from the book. The three best readers will be awarded certificates.

“We will also be making the session more visual to make it interactive for the children. This way they’ll get a wholesome experience,” she says. Sudha is currently working on translating the #MeToo stories into Tamil.‘Kalam Stories’ will be held today from 11 am to 12.30 pm at Madras Literary Society, College Road, Nungambakkam. For details, call: 28279666

In this session
Sudha will pick excerpts from her book and lace it with visual elements to engage children. The event will also have a reading contest for children between seven and ten years old.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp