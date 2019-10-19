Home Cities Chennai

That sinking feeling: Corp turns away as VOC Nagar residents continue to suffer

VOC Nagar in Pulianthope becomes an island during rains — vehicles cannot enter, manholes overflow, residents face threat of diseases & shopkeepers lose business

Published: 19th October 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:08 AM

Water overflows from manholes and floods the streets  Ashwin Prasath, Debadatta Mallick

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Remember the pictures of people struggling to wade through waist-deep water during the 2015 floods? Visit VOC Nagar in Pulianthope and you can witness similar scenes almost every day during monsoon. After a short spell of showers for 30 minutes on Tuesday night, the residents woke up to knee-deep water on Wednesday. More than 2,500 residents have been facing the issue of severe water stagnation, for many years. The area is spread into 14 streets with at least 28 houses — including flats and individual — on each street. Despite a stormwater drain, drainage woes continue.

“I have been living here for the past 75 years and nothing has changed. Drainage overflow and water stagnation is common and officials don’t bother. This area always stinks and we have no other option,” said Senthil, a resident of VOC Nagar. Most of the residents in the area refused to talk to this reporter, saying they have lost hope. “Numerous reports have been published. Yet, the plight is the same,” said one of them.

When it rains, water overflows from manholes and floods the streets, stinking up the entire neighbourhood. “Corporation workmen clear the sludge during rains and dispose of it at the entrance of the street. When it rains again, the sludge finds its way back into the manhole. As they don’t have to live with the bacteria and diseases, the workmen don’t care,” said Shantha, another resident.

The shop owners in the area experience severe losses during the rains. “Last monsoon, we had to face losses to the tune of `65,000. We have to buy a new fridge, every other monsoon, as we keep it on the floor and water seeps inside. Not just the loss, but it is dangerous to live like this,” said one of the shopkeepers.

When it rains heavily, VOC Nagar transforms into an island and autorickshaws and other vehicles have to be stopped one kilometre away from the area. “Also, due to excessive mosquito breeding and other bacteria, diseases and viral fever are common here,” said 32-year-old Kavitha. When contacted, the official concerned from the Greater Chennai Corporation said, “We already received complaints of sewage overflow and that will be checked and corrected. Stormwater drains will also be desilted soon.”

2,500 and more residents have been facing the issue of severe water stagnation, for many years. The drainage woes continue despite having a stormwater drain

