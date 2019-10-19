Worshipping lord of death for longevity

B Meenakshi Sundaram By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: MN Nambiar, the notorious of all villains in the MGR-starrer blockbusters, received no praise from the cinema buffs of yesteryear. Rather, he was rewarded only with curses for his merciless murders on the silver screen, which the movie lovers had believed to be real. So the righteous people have never been fans of villains, but of heroes.However, it is surprising that members of a particular community at Vellalore are not just fans of a seemingly ‘divine’ anti-hero, but devotees who have even built a shrine for him — Yama, the God of death.

The temple, Sri Chithiraputhira Yamadharmaraja Kovil, which was built by a member of the Agamudayar community nearly three centuries ago, is gearing up for the kumbabhishekam (consecration) shortly.“Members of the Agamudayar community migrated to Coimbatore from the southern parts of Tamil Nadu including Madurai and Ramanathapuram as soldiers in the armies of King Tirumalai Nayak when the Kongu region came under his rule in the 17th century CE.

The soldiers settled at places like Sulur, Irugur, Vellalore, Ramanathapuram, Kurichi, Perur and Boluvampatti. But, the ‘settlement’ of Yama – the Lord of death, was after an Agamudayar gentleman’s dream” informs a chapter in Kongu Kalanjiyam (Volume 1), an encyclopedia on the Kongu region.

The book says that the Agamudayar gentleman Nanjappa Thevar, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore, had a dream of Lord Yama ordering him to construct an exclusive temple for him at a spot on the banks of river Noyyal in the city. Later, when Thevar located the exact spot he visioned in the dream, he learned that it came within a farmland at Vellalore, owned by a Brahmin. Nevertheless, when he narrated his dream to the Brahmin, he was only glad to allot him the piece of land for constructing the temple.

While, in mythology, Markandeya prayed to Lord Siva to protect him from death, the members of Agamudayar community, worship Lord Yama for longevity.“Once in a year, Coimbatore witnesses the pompous festival at the Yama Temple on the day of Chithra Pournami in Vellalore. The day is believed to be the birthday of Chitragupta, the record-keeper of Yama on the virtuous and vicious acts of human beings on earth.

Thousands of devotees throng the temple on the festival day and worship Chitragupta to absolve them of all their sins and ensure them heaven in their afterlife,” says K Krishna Kumar, a resident.Chitragupta stands beside Lord Yama at the shrine facing southward on the banks of river Noyyal. But, has the record-keeper reserved hell for the culprits, who have polluted Noyyal by discharging industrial effluents and sewage into it?