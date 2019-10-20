First train for Washermenpet Metro flagged off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first of the 10 train sets ordered for the Phase-I extension project from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar was flagged off from Sri City on Saturday.

The train was flagged off by Pankaj Kumar Bansal IAS, Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail along with Odin Bruno Alstom, Managing Director for rolling stock and components at the Alstom Sri City facility

Chennai Metro Rail has awarded the contract in March 2018 to the consortium of Alstom Transport, France and Alstom Transport India Limited for the supply of 10 train sets with the same configuration and specifications as supplied to Phase-I project. The trainsets are being manufactured at the Alstom’s factory at Sri City, near Tada, Andhra Pradesh. The cost of the supply is about Rs 200.00 crore with loan assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The manufacturing of the train sets commenced in February 2019. The trains have undergone various tests and inspections such as carbody dimensional checks, water tightness check, static routine traction and brake tests, etc. which is witnessed and approved by CMRL

The Phase - I of Chennai Metro Rail Project which covers a distance of 45 km is fully operational from February 10. The Phase-I Extension project from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar (9.051 Km) is being implemented at an estimated completion cost of Rs 3770 crore. The construction works, which was inaugurated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha on July 23, 2016 are under steady progress and is expected to be completed in June 2020.

On arrival of the train sets, further tests such as slow speed and high-speed routine tests at the Depot and mainline will be performed before deploying it to the passenger service. The remaining 9 train sets are

under various stages of manufacturing and the same is expected to be delivered by the end of February 2020.