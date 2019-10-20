Home Cities Chennai

First train for Washermenpet Metro flagged off

The  first 10 train sets ordered for Metro Rail Phase-I extension from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar was flagged of f from Sri City (Andhra Pradesh) on Saturday.

Published: 20th October 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Image of Chennai metro used for representational purpose (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first of the 10 train sets ordered for the Phase-I extension project from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar was flagged off from Sri City on Saturday.

The train was flagged off by Pankaj Kumar Bansal IAS, Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail along with Odin Bruno Alstom, Managing Director for rolling stock and components at the Alstom Sri City facility

Chennai Metro Rail has awarded the contract in March 2018 to the consortium of  Alstom Transport, France and Alstom Transport India Limited for the supply of 10 train sets with the same configuration and specifications as supplied to Phase-I project. The trainsets are being manufactured at the Alstom’s factory at Sri City, near Tada, Andhra Pradesh. The cost of the supply is about Rs 200.00 crore with loan assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The manufacturing of the train sets commenced in February 2019. The trains have undergone various tests and inspections such as carbody dimensional checks, water tightness check, static routine traction and brake tests, etc. which is witnessed and approved by CMRL

The Phase - I of Chennai Metro Rail Project which covers a distance of 45 km is fully operational from February 10. The Phase-I Extension project from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar (9.051 Km) is being implemented at an estimated completion cost of Rs 3770 crore. The construction works, which was inaugurated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha on July 23, 2016 are under steady progress and is expected to be completed in June 2020.

On arrival of the train sets, further tests such as slow speed and high-speed routine tests at the Depot and mainline will be performed before deploying it to the passenger service. The remaining 9 train sets are
under various stages of manufacturing and the same is expected to be delivered by the end of February 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai metro Washermenpet metro
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp