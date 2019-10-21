Home Cities Chennai

3 yrs on, students far from schools

Govt schools for Perumbakkam residents, are yet to be taken over  by Education dept

Published: 21st October 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Some travel about 40 km up and down to reach school | P Jawahar

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three out of the five government schools, built by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) for the relocated Perumbakkam residents,  are yet to be taken over by the Education department. The school buildings have been locked for almost three years now and as a result, hundreds of relocated students either don’t have schooling or have to travel far away.

Latha, a resident, said her son, a class 7 student,  travels two hours every day to reach his school in Chintadripet. “My son leaves at 6 am and boards the heavily crowded bus along with others. He  returns home at 7 pm and sometimes even late,’’ she said.

Vasanth Kumar, a class 4 standard, said he travels 40 km up and down between Perumbakkam and Thousand Lights. He said the buses arranged by the TNSCB for students are overcrowded and even adults travel in the buses. 

The TNSCB has identified about 350 students from around 1,000 families relocated in the past few weeks. Apart from this, several hundred students, who were relocated in the past two years, are yet to have a school.

TNSCB officials told Express that they had diligently built adequate schools ahead of newer relocations in 2016 itself. “The three schools - nursery, middle and primary - can easily accommodate upto thousand students together. If these schools function, the drop-out rate will become less,’’ said an official. The TNSCB has requested the Education department to take over the schools several times but only in vain. “Whenever we requested, they said there was a dearth of qualified staff and they had less funds to run the school,’’ said the official. 

When Express visited Perumbakkam, many children said they would happily join the new government schools if they were opened soon.

As per the United Nations guidelines for eviction, competent state authorities must ensure that the evicted persons get all basic facilities including education. Though the new school buildings are yet to be functional, hundreds of children continue to be evicted to Perumbakkam. 

Education department officials said that once the relocation was completed, a survey would be taken to identify the total number of students. “Currently some students are being admitted in the existing schools also. The department will soon decide when the new schools will be taken over,’’ said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp