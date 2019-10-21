Home Cities Chennai

All helter-skelter, no shelter

Despite a nod from Highways Department to build a shelter at Iyyappanthangal bus stop, two years ago,
officials yet to step up and act

Published: 21st October 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

KOCHI: Iyyappanthanal residents’ struggle to get a bus shelter has hit a roadblock, again.  It’s been four years since they first took up the issue.Now, the spot that the local body identified and inspected to construct a shelter is located close to the traffic signal, which is where all the problems began.

In 2015, the Iyyappanthangal bus stop was located adjacent to the Iyyappanthangal signal. “With buses making a beeline to the signal during peak hours, traffic snarls were unbearable. So, I wrote to the CM Cell and the local authorities, and got the bus stop shifted by 200 metres in June 2016 after constant follow-up. However, the overhead shelter was not shifted,” said Citizen Senthil, an activist from the area.
While residents have been fighting for a shelter in the new bus stop since then, the officials have now gone and inspected the same old spot.

“I received an RTI reply recently, clearly stating that the old spot was inspected. Having the bus shelter shifted again will mean we have to re-start the struggle from square one. The Highways Department has granted permission to construct a bus shelter in the new place in 2017, however, the local panchayat officials left residents to suffer in rain and sun, all these years. At least after all the delay, the residents will be happy if the shelter is constructed in the new spot, located 500 m away from the signal,” added Senthil.  
In May 2017, the residents of VGN Nagar crowdfunded `30,000 and constructed a bus shelter after obtaining permission from the local body. But their happiness lasted only three days. 
“On the fourth day, only the mangled remains of the bus shelter were left, and on examining the CCTV footage, we found earthmovers razing down the shelter at midnight. The reason is alleged to be a political clash, but we do not know who the culprit is till date,” said P Usha, a regular commuter. The residents now allege that it must be the same ‘political persons’ who are not allowing the bus shelter to come up in this area and are insisting on the old spot instead.

Again, in 2018 the residents sought permission from officials to rebuild the shelter with their own money. However, with multiple departments — including State Highways, local panchayat and Traffic — involved in the scene, the residents were made to run from pillar to post, as they did not have permission. 
“With the monsoon here, it is going to get more difficult. Autorickshaws charge exorbitant fares, and looks like this year too, we have got no option but to shell extra money on transport,” said S Karuna, a resident of VGN Nagar.

However, when contacted, the local panchayat official said the RTI reply is not right and that they had contacted higher officials regarding the issue. “We are pitching a new estimate for the shelter and the work must begin in another 15 days,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp