Home Cities Chennai

Doctor’s strike: DME says no leave from today

In August, six government doctors began a hunger strike while hundreds of other doctors in the State extended support to them. Doctors are also demanding increased strength in hospitals.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directorate of Medical Education has sent a circular to all government medical college hospital deans and heads not to grant leave for doctors from October 21 unless there is an emergency, as government doctors have announced an indefinite strike from October 25.

A senior health department official told Express, “Now, it is a critical situation. There are fever and dengue cases being reported in the State. So, leave cannot be granted. We have instructed the heads of departments to grant leave only if there is a personal or medical emergency,” the official said.

Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) had announced indefinite strike from October 25 as the health department failed to fulfil their demands within six weeks. The doctors had said they would boycott out-patient, in-patient and also elective surgeries.

In August, six government doctors began a hunger strike while hundreds of other doctors in the State extended support to them. Doctors are also demanding increased strength in hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp