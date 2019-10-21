Home Cities Chennai

MTC crew mock girl, friend for not having fare

Published: 21st October 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly verbally abused by an MTC crew as she and her male friend did not have enough money for their bus tickets, in Mylapore on Saturday evening.
A passerby videotaped the incident where the woman was found holding the gear of the bus and asking the driver to stop and open the doors. Also, a few traffic and law and order police personnel were seen trying to pacify her.

A senior police officer said the woman from Nochikuppam along with her friend had boarded the bus on route number 27D going from Foreshore Estate to Villivakkam. “As they got inside, the two realised they had only `20 with them. Immediately, her friend wanted to get off the bus and they requested the conductor to stop the vehicle.

However, the conductor did not bother and allegedly humiliated them. He allegedly told the woman she had enough money to roam with her boyfriend, but did not have money to buy tickets. Angered by this, the woman questioned the conductor for passing such comments,” the officer said. A passenger immediately alerted the police control room and a patrol team reached the spot and pacified her.

Addressing mediapersons after the issue, the duo alleged that the MTC crew humiliated them and did not stop the bus. “Even when a fellow passenger offered to buy the tickets, the conductor continued mocking me,” she said. 

5-year-old sexually abused in hospital

Chennai: A complaint has been filed against a driver for sexually abusing a girl aged five inside a lift in the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Egmore, on Saturday night.  Police said the girl had come along with her father to the hospital to visit her aunt who had delivered a baby girl. A man identified as Sanjay Gandhi who was talking to the girl, allegedly took her inside the lift without the knowledge of her father and abused her, an official said. Others at the hospital immediately nabbed the man when the lift opened in the ground floor and rescued her. Her father filed a police complaint.  

Image used for representational purpose.
