‘Pay Rs 45,000 compensation for not delivering package’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after a courier firm failed to deliver goods to the United States, a consumer forum directed Queens International Express in Mylapore to provide a compensation of Rs 45,000 to the customer. K Sambandam of Adyar submitted that on October 24, 2016, he packed Deepavali savouries and clothes worth `20,000 for his daughter living in Texas and approached Queens International Express, for which he paid `4,500.

Sambandam submitted that the firm said the shipment was wrongly delivered to another apartment and steps to deliver it to the right address was being taken. Despite reminders when the courier was not delivered, Sambandam issued a legal notice to the company, to which they failed to reply. Sambandam then filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) seeking compensation of `1 lakh.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for the firm submitted that they are not aware of the value inside the parcel and efforts are being initiated to retrieve the parcel.

The bill itself explained that the liability of the opposite party is restricted only to a sum of `500, the counsel submitted.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the tribunal presided by M Mony and consisting of member R Baskarkumaravel observed that the under what principles of law such restriction of an amount to only `500 was not provided.