Spotlight on medicine & law

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Institute of Medicine & Law organised the 4th National Convention on Medicine & Law 2019 on Sunday. The convention was attended by doctors, policy makers and legal experts from across India. It was chaired by Justice BC Gupta.

The convener of this edition Dr TN Ravisankar said, “The convention will try to address the concerns of the medical fraternity on some pressing legal issues affecting healthcare practitioners. Some of these include setting up of a medical tribunal to avoid doctors and hospitals being sued in multiple forums simultaneously, relooking at the draconian Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, and abrogating the sensitivity tests for antibiotics, which is medically obsolete but legally mandatory. Some of these laws are archaic or need to be amended to keep in tune with the times.”

Some of the key topics that were addressed at Savera Hotel on Sunday were ‘Medical Tribunal – Need of the Hour / The Best Viable Alternative Today’, ‘Linking Aadhar with Sonography – An Unconventional Solution for Female Foeticide’ and ‘Sensitivity Tests for Antibiotics – Medically Obsolete, but Legally Mandatory’. Dr K Narasimha Rao, a practicing orthopaedic surgeon from Tiruchy advocated an innovative solution with Aadhaar.