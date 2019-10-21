Home Cities Chennai

Varshaa bounces back to bag top prize

Anupama took home the runner-up prize of `50,000 and a salver. Anupama bagged the prize for the highest break too and took home `7,500 for a sequence of 57 notched up in the group stages.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Former international SA Saleem (C) gave away the prizes to winner Varshaa Sanjeev (R) and runner-up Anupama Ramachandran  D Sampathkumar

By Ashok Venugopal 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Varshaa Sanjeev put years of experience to good use as she beat Anupama Ramachandran 17-58, 24-55, 74-13, 59-41, 72-18 in the final of the Mylapore Club All-India Ladies snooker championship on Saturday.

Anupama started well, winning the first two frames in style. Varshaa hit back with a well-constructed break of 44 in the third frame to turn the tide. “I was a bit nervous when the final began and lost the first two frames. Thereafter, I regained composure and played my normal game. My plan was to take it point by point and see to it that I win the third frame. I was confident of bouncing back. Never did I lose hope at any stage of the match,’’ said Varshaa.

The fourth frame was closely fought, but Varshaa managed to hold her nerve and made crucial pots to level the scores. The final frame saw Varshaa use all her experience and come up with a break of 38 to take home the championship. “My experience came in handy to level the scores and then win the final frame. I have been in such situations before. So I knew how to go about the task. Calmness, self-belief and focus helped me bag the title. Anupama played well too. It was an engrossing final,’’ said Varshaa.

Earlier, in the third place playoff, Keerthana Pandian prevailed over Ishika Shah 3-1. Varshaa got a winner’s cheque for `1 lakh and a silver salver. Anupama took home the runner-up prize of `50,000 and a salver. Anupama bagged the prize for the highest break too and took home `7,500 for a sequence of 57 notched up in the group stages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp