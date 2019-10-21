Walkathon for breast cancer awareness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 5,000 people participated in the 12th annual Pink Walkathon, organised by Can Stop, a voluntary organisation working for cancer patients, to raise awareness on breast cancer, here on Sunday.

A release said, “The One Walk One Hope walkathon was organised to commemorate the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October to raise awareness on the importance of regular breast examination among the public”.

The walkathon with the message ‘hope starts with me’ saw participation of survivors, women, men, school and college students and others. Many stalls to educate the participants on breast cancer, early detection and prevention were also put up”.

P Senthilraj, Mission Director, National Health mission, R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education (In-charge), Vijaya Bharathi Rangarajan, founder, Can Stop, were among those who took part in the event.