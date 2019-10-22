Happiness in a hamper

Anushree Madhavan and Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From eco-friendly kits and vegan eatables to organic skincare products and home-made baked goodies — Anushree Madhavan and Veena Mani bring you ten unconventional gift boxes to celebrate this Diwali

Festive fusion

Packed in a bright-coloured box, Swetha Kishore’s mug cakes is something you must not miss this Diwali. The self-taught baker, who recently launched a bakery in Kilpauk, has come up with a box of four exclusive mug cakes. The varieties are a fusion of Indian and American flavours which include Gulab jamun and almond sponge mug cake, Rasamalai and pistachio sponge mug cake, Carrot halwa mug cake and Pineapple burfi and caramelised chocolate cake. Priced at Rs 1,500, the cakes will stay fresh for five days when refrigerated. You can also opt for a mini version for Rs 1,000.

Order a day in advance via their Instagram page:mugcakes.in, or call their shop at 9361690795, or mail to mugcakeindia@gmail.com.

TLC FOR SKIN

Launched in November 2018 and run by two friends Anusha Anandakrishnan and Uthara Murugamanikkam, Yourstrulybykiara has three different kinds of hampers. One is a potli bag priced at Rs 500, one is a small box priced at Rs 800 and the big box is priced at Rs 1,200. While you can customise the big box, they offer three combos in the potli bag and small box for customers to choose. All the products are unisex and have been curated based on skin types. They also ship across India and accept bulk orders. With their one-year anniversary coming up in a few weeks, the hampers will continue to be available even after Diwali.

To order, visit their Instagram or Facebook page: yourstrulybykiara

Oreo treats

How about a box full of Oreos dipped in three kinds of chocolate and topped with imported chocolates of your choice? If your family members are fans of Oreos then look no further than OCeeDee. The Chennai-based Instagram brand makes boxes of 12 treats which include six Oreo cookies dipped in dark, white and milk chocolate and six Oreo pops. They also have premium options where customers can top their treats with Ferrero Rocher or M&Ms. While the premium box costs Rs 400, the regular one costs Rs 300. At room temperature, the cookies and pops stay intact for 25 days and for 40 days respectively when refrigerated. They deliver it the same day within the city.

To order, call or send a WhatsApp message to 9445454330.

Keep it stylish

At Style Salad, there are 15 different kinds of Diwali hampers that range from wooden tea holders, glass candles and artisanal popcorns, to boxes for ‘taash’ and cocktail party, which are available on popular demand. For those looking for more traditional gifts, a ready-to-use rangoli set is also available. Beeswax food wrap is an interesting option. This is a more eco-friendly way of wrapping your food instead of traditional wrapping options. Hampers start at Rs 2,300 and go up to Rs 5,000.

To get your gift hampers, check their Instagram page: the_stylesalad or mail them at hello@thesytlesalad.in

Conscious choices

Chennai’s first eco-friendly and vegan store, The Earth Story, is making hampers as per customer requirements at their shop. Additionally, they have a few pre-curated hampers. Hampers are available in three categories — food, cosmetics and eco-friendly products. The hampers are priced between Rs 400 and Rs 2,800.

You can either visit their shop in Besant Nagar or call 9930406174 for more details.

Don’t whine, drink wine

Juhina Sabrina Samuel is offering hampers that come with a bottle of organic wine prepared by her. Her Diwali hamper is priced at Rs 2,000, which includes a bottle of wine, organic seed fireworks, dry fruits and Indian sweets. The wines are available in strawberry, rice and spiced blackcurrant flavours. The hampers can be customised. Bookings have to be made two days in advance.

To order, call Sabrina at 9677286179.

Make ’em eco-friendly

Everward India is a one-stop-shop to make your Diwali a meaningful and an eco-friendly one. Among their gift collections are a Travel Kit, eco-friendly lights and Wellness Kit. The Travel Kit has eco-friendly products like a bamboo toothbrush, bamboo straw, napkins and bags that you can use to separate your clothes. The lights are made using beeswax and their Wellness Kit has essential oils, soaps, upcylced napkin and flavoured green tea. Their products start from Rs 999 and go up to Rs 1,299.

To place orders, visit their website www.everwards.co.in

Smell good

The goodness of Super Smelly products are toxin-free and made with natural ingredients. Their box of festive happiness includes deodorants, pocket perfumes, face washes, face packs and lip balms.

The hampers are priced from Rs 899 onwards and can be ordered on Amazon.in

Sinful indulgence

With the festive season upon us, it’s difficult to not have a refrigerator stacked with sweets and chocolates. Homemaker Deepali Jindal’s venture Pure Xtacy has created chocolates that do not require refrigeration and do not have preservatives. They are priced from Rs 250 to Rs 1,400. Also check out her truffles and dry-fruits boxes, which can be customised.

To order, visit her Instagram page: pure.xtacy

Pamper time

The days leading to Diwali are hectic — you have to clean your house, make sweets, and do last-minute shopping. But, the hampers from Rena Essentials will remind you to take care of yourself. Pamper yourself and your loved ones with their blend of therapeutic oils, and body and face toner. They also sell rock salt lamps in different shapes and sizes here. The hampers are priced between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000. Salt lamps start from Rs 1,299 and go up to Rs 2,500. To order, visit their Instagram page: rena.essential or mail to renaessentials@outlook.com.