Students combat plastic waste

Youngsters like Greta Thunberg are leading the way to make the world more environmentally conscious, breaking into the foray with passion and dedication.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:41 AM

The students recently conducted a plogging event in the city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youngsters like Greta Thunberg are leading the way to make the world more environmentally conscious, breaking into the foray with passion and dedication. And Chennai is no exception. Only six months back, Recylce Pro, a not-for-profit organisation, was started by six youngsters in the city to combat plastic waste.

The group consists of nearly 40 students from four schools — Sishya, PSBB, APL Global School and KC High International. The children visit residences, hotels and restaurants, and collect plastic waste upon invitation.

“We noticed that plastic waste usually enters landfills, which pollutes the water supply, and these chemicals end up in our bodies.  We collect plastic waste and send it to a pyrolysis plant in Sriperumbudur, which heats the plastic at high temperatures and produces oil and gas that can be used for cooking, and carbon black, a substitute for coal. This way, we are eradicating plastic from the entire system, rather than letting it enter the earth,” said Shiv Chhabria, founder and student of Sishya School.

The class 10 student explained that the non-profit also conducts beach clean-ups and participates in plogging events around the city to raise awareness on the issue. They have also conducted awareness events at their school.

“Though the amount of plastic waste has decreased following the plastic ban, some shopkeepers refuse to switch and still use plastic. We collect a lot of plastic in the form of shampoo and conditioner bottles as well as small water bottles from hotels,” said Shiv, who forms a part of the core team of operations along with co-founder Raghav Agarwal, CTO Raul Sharma, logistics head Athrey Avadooth, social media head Amaira Goyal and presentation head Tia Thadani — all students of Sishya School.

Thunberg’s speech at the UN recently chastised the previous generation for leaving behind a world near-unrepairable, and Shiv shares this sentiment. “The people who have lived before have ruined the Earth. We children need to be a part of the change because we are the present and we will be the future, too,” he said.
They also run an Instagram page @recyclepro to raise awareness on the ill-effects of plastic. “Social media is so important in spreading the message. Everyone, including my grandmother, goes online. It’s a way to reach people and spread the message,” he explained.

Small steps are crucial for change, and the students of Sishya School feel that incorporating the four Rs — reduce, reuse, refuse and recycle — is the way to go. The students hope to take their venture all across the city and eventually expand across the nation.
For more details, visit www.recylcepro.org

