WATCH | Chennai veterinary doctors remove 52 kg plastic waste, syringes found in cow's stomach

By IANS

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Madras Veterinary Hospital here removed 52 kg plastic waste, syringe needles, nails, aluminium foil used for packing food and coins from the stomach of a six-year-old cow, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

Appreciating the doctors who operated upon the cow and removed the waste, Palaniswami said the cow was brought to the hospital by its owner Munirathnam as it did not eat properly and had difficulty in passing dung and urine.

While examining the cow, the doctors found plastic waste inside her stomach and decided to remove it by an operation.

Palaniswami said the cow is now fine and eating well.

He said the use of plastic is not only environmentally unfriendly but also dangerous to animals.