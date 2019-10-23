Home Cities Chennai

Becoming soul-conscious 

 It’s common for us to experience emotions directly through the body.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Brahmakumar Nikunj 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s common for us to experience emotions directly through the body. For instance, when we go out to meet someone whom we love a lot, we walk lightly with our hearts pounding with excitement. Whereas, before an important job interview, anxiety might tighten our muscles and make our hands sweat and tremble. Numerous studies carried out over the last decade or so have established that emotion systems prepare us to meet challenges encountered in the environment by adjusting the activation of the cardiovascular, skeletomuscular, neuroendocrine, and autonomic nervous system.

Although emotions are associated with a broad range of physiological changes, it is still debated whether the bodily changes associated with different emotions are specific enough to serve as the basis for discrete emotional feelings such as anger, fear or happiness. Before jumping to any conclusion, we need to understand that the mind and the body are closely linked and affect each other. To put it in simple words, it means that our thoughts and feelings can affect our body directly and they can very well have an effect on what we think, what we feel and what we do. So how does this whole mechanism work? According to neuro medicine experts, the brain and the body are constantly sending messages to each other and these messages tell the brain and body to make changes and adjustments to the way they are working. 

The fact is that even though we are not faced with sabre-toothed tigers every day, life presents us with lots of situations that can be perceived as threatening, which naturally triggers a stress response from within us. For instance, you climb the staircase instead of taking a lift to your fourth-floor apartment. After entering your home, you may experience uncomfortable symptoms — a pounding heart and excessive sweating. You might instantly think, “I’m not as fit as I used to be, maybe I need to see my doctor and get a thorough checkup”.

Now, instead of having a negative thought as soon as you enter your home, if you just sit down calmly and do a simple deep breathing exercise, you may feel completely fine in a few minutes and you can continue with your day as usual without any great change in how you feel. This example shows that the same experience if interpreted differently, can result in very different feelings and emotions. We must understand the fact that our mind has tremendous power over our body and it directs everything in our body. 

Today, most of us are living in body consciousness, resulting from the false identification of self with the body. When a soul identifies with the characteristics of the body, we limit ourselves as being male or female, young or old, ugly or pretty, black or white and so on. Such limited identities then influence our thoughts and actions. Body consciousness is the greatest challenge for the soul because it creates discriminatory attitudes and ego-driven complexes in our minds. Thus, those who are ignorant of the soul are severely bound by their body and they think, act and live their whole life in a narrow limited way that makes everything in their lives limited. 

Hence, to live a liberated life, we need to realise the truth that we all are spiritual beings in a human body and birth after birth we continue to play different roles. Thus, by being soul-conscious, we can transcend our fears and  attachments, and we can also conquer the fear of death and any kind of physical loss, thereby experiencing our original qualities such as peace, joy and love in an unlimited way.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp