Strong lungs to fight pollution

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crackers emit harmful pollutants such as toxic metals, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and sulphur dioxide, which, along with the smoke in the air, disturb your lungs. Every year, the spike in air pollutants lead to various respiratory issues.

Dr A Sundararajaperumal

Asthma, coronary issues and lung disorders are associated with breathing in toxic air. After Diwali, complaints about irritation in the eyes and throat, dry cough and fever see a surge.

Dr A Sundararajaperumal, professor, Institute of Thoracic Medicine, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, shares tips on how to keep your lungs and eyes clean this Diwali.