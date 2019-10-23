Tambaram STP yet to be functional

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the past two months after its completion, Tambaram’s 30-MLD sewage treatment plant has been lying unused. The plant was completed at a cost of Rs 21 crore. Approval came through in 2012 and construction began at the end of 2013. According to sources in the municipality, civil work was wrapped up two months ago. However, the plant has not begun functioning yet.

Said Pughalvendhan V, a local activist, “I took a look at the STP recently and spoke to a civil engineer. He told me that there are still civil works left to be done for four more months.”

Officials said civil work was fully completed and that the approval from the TN Pollution Control Board was yet to come.