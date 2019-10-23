The crowd funds her arangetram

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: Dance has always been for the elite. The nature of the art form usually allows only those from affluent backgrounds to enter the field. But here, in an attempt to make art for the masses, by the masses and of the masses, Coimbatore-based dance school Bhakti Natya Niketan is crowdfunding her student’s arangetram. 

This idea came to Karuna Sagari, founder of Bhakti Natya Niketan, when she felt that her disciple Rithika should be launched as a solo performer on the basis of merit. Coming from an underprivileged family, Rithika is being raised by her mother and maternal grandparents. As the 16-year-old’s guru, Karuna Sagari feels that this arangetram should not be seen through the lens of lack of privilege, rather, as the debut of a mature and talented dancer with financial constraints. 

Rithika’s father left her family when she was eight years old. “I stopped attending classes for a week when my father left. That was when Akka (Karuna Sagari) called my mother. We explained to her that we could not afford to pay the fees. Akka gave me a scholarship to learn from her,” she said. Rithika’s mother, a primary school teacher in the city, and grandparents continue to be part of her dance journey by managing the logistics for her.

The estimate for this crowd-funded arangetram was Rs 2.6 lakh. Bhakti Natya Niketan has been successful in collecting more than this amount. The additional money collected will be given to Rithika in the form of a fixed deposit to allow her to continue pursuing her art. Karuna Sagari says that a major part of the funding has come from unknown sources.

The highest amount from one source is Rs 10,000. There have been dance teachers who have given their Vijayadashami guru dakshina to this cause. One such contribution amounts to Rs 13,000. Most donations are around `1,000. The entire amount collected will pay for the costumes, jewellery, make-up, orchestra and hall costs. While this is not the first time Bhakti Natya Niketan is providing underprivileged students a chance to take up dance as a career, this is the first time they have adopted crowdfunding. 

“We are making the whole society, even non-dancers, a part of her arangetram. The society needs to be more involved in supporting arts. This arangetram is a step in that direction. The fact that we have reached the target is a signal that people are sensitive about art and are willing to contribute. Even the art fraternity has come forward to help Rithika,” said Karuna Sagari.

The dancer, a class 12 student has her plans in place. She wants to study Commerce in college. “Three days a week, after college, I will teach at the Bhakti Natya Niketan. I have been a student here for more than ten years. Now I will start teaching here and save money for college and my dance career,” she said.

