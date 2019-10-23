Home Cities Chennai

The magic Marundhu 

Consumed on an empty stomach by most families on the morning of Diwali, legiyam aids in the digestion of festive indulgence

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In most south Indian families, Diwali is incomplete without legiyam. With four days to the festival of lights, many households have begun making the Diwali legiyam or marundhu along with a host of other sweets and savouries. This traditional medicine aids digestion of the rich dose of sweets and savouries consumed at this time of the year. Home chef R Padmanabhan, who has been preparing Diwali marundhu for the past 40 years, after learning the recipe from his mother, takes Vaishali 
Vijaykumar through the process and the benefits of legiyam. 

Significance
People wake up early on Diwali morning to take an oil bath. Legiyam is consumed on an empty stomach after that. Every household has a recipe and the elders pass it on to the next generations. Legiyam is said to emit heat in the body. So, it’s best consumed during the winter season to keep the body warm. When stored in an airtight container and kept inside the fridge, it lasts for a year. Once consumed, give it a break until you eat it the next time. Traditionally, it is also offered to guests who come home for a heavy meal.

Changing trends
Earlier, legiyam was made with simple ingredients like ginger, ajwain and cumin seeds. Every household follows a certain method of preparation. Grandparents used to make them in bulk and parcel it for children and grandchildren who lived in other cities. With time, the practice is dying. These days, many sweet shops offer legiyam during Diwali. One needs to add water to the mixture and consume it. While you can buy it from a shop, legiyam prepared at home is an authentic experience. 

Digest the indigestion 
Legiyam helps with all kinds of stomach problems like indigestion, stomach upset, acidity and burning sensation. 

All the ingredients that are used to prepare the marundhu have digestive properties. It kicks off the body’s metabolism during winter. It is also good to control cholesterol and diabetes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp