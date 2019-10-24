A ‘cracker’ that sparks environmental awareness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Did you know that crackers could help reduce pollution? No, we are not talking about green crackers, as they too have emissions. In a first, the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department has introduced seed crackers in the city. They are seed balls shaped like fireworks, which can be planted in your flowerpots or backyard.

“This Diwali, instead of buying your children fireworks that cause environmental pollution leading to a lot of other issues, you can treat them to these crackers that will only help improve Chennai’s green cover,” said horticulture officer, Avinash Gupta. The seed crackers are being sold in gift boxes at the horticulture department’s outlets at Thiruvanmiyur and Anna Nagar, and horticulture offices at Madhavaram and Semmozhi Poonga. Each box consists 10 crackers and each cracker has two seed balls.

The ‘fireworks’ include flower pots, ground chakra, Lakshmi bomb, atom bomb and rockets among others.“The seed balls include annual flowering plants like celosia (kozhi kondai poo), sunflower, globe amaranath (vadamalli), vegetables like ladie finger, cluster beans (kothavarai), broad beans (chedi avarai) and native trees like beech tree (pungai) and neem (veppa). Each box will include at least one variety of annual flowering plants, vegetables and trees,” said Avinash. The plants are all low-maintenance. All you need to do is pour water and they will germinate within 15 days.

Avinash also added that they do not use chemicals or colours in the seed balls. They only use a combination of clay, soil, sand, and fertiliser. This is not the first time the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department has done something unique like this. This year, for Ganesh Chaturthi, they had made seed Ganesha idols, and for Navaratri, seed Krishna idols. They have similar plans for this Christmas, New Year and Pongal too.Through the innovative initiative, they plan on distributing as many as 23,000 seed balls, this year.