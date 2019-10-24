Look who’s occupying Chennai’s ‘foot’paths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite several court judgements and civic laws, footpaths all over the city continue to be encroached upon. While shops of all shapes and sizes remain the top violators, it is not uncommon to see the residents themselves turn encroachers. In a city known for its parking woes, car and two-wheeler owners find it safe to ‘take over’ pavements.

In Guindy, Express even saw autorickshaws being repaired on footpaths. The loser, amid all these violations, is the common public, for whom roads are becoming increasingly unsafe to even walk on. Pushed on to our narrow roads, they constantly face the risk of injury, and even death. All because we cannot clear our pedestrian pathways...