Put a ‘PAWS’ on the pattasu

No one can love you as much as your pet does,” says Ganesh Jayaraman, the proud pet parent of Scooby, an excitable golden retriever. “Even if you don’t feed them, they will still greet you with excitement at the door when you come back from office,” he adds. Ganesh is one of many pet owners in the city who has stopped bursting crackers on Diwali to avoid scaring his pet. “Bursting crackers is no longer a part of our Diwali. We celebrate it with each and every member of our family, and that includes Scooby too,” he says. Unable to tolerate the sound of crackers, pets like dogs, cats and hamsters have been known to refuse food out of stress. “On Diwali, I try to comfort him and calm him down.

We sit next to him and pet him for hours together. Sometimes he develops a fever too,” says Ganesh. The harsh sounds from fireworks triggers the nervous system of most dogs, which makes them confused and afraid. The smell of smoke and the bright flashes of light also add to their anxiety. Some pet owners have opted for pet mufflers that may help with reducing the effect of loud sounds. Few others, like Ganesh, leave their pets at trustworthy shelters.

Most shelters have sensitised their neighbours about the psychological effects on animals from bursting fireworks, and have quieter surroundings as compared to the rest of the city. Similarly, Lakshmi Narayani has not burst a firecracker in the past 23 years. “I stopped the practice only for my pet,” said the animal lover, who even named her daughter after her first pet. “My daughter loves animals too and is learning how to care for them as she grows,” she adds.

As the pet mother to Tiger, an energetic and curious Labrador Retriever who loves to play, the 40-year-old keeps her pup with her during the festival of lights. “I talk to him and comfort him, like you do with children. He understands my tone and calms down,” she says. Although a few hunter dogs can be desensitised to the sound of firecrackers, most dogs cannot stand them. Pet parents can distract their pets at home by keeping them engaged with games or puzzles.

White noise helps the pet adjust to sudden loud bangs and staying indoors will assure them that they are safe from the sensory overload outside. For those pet lovers who do not own pets, keeping a shed or garage open for street mongrels to seek refuge in can be your act of kindness this Diwali.

A LIFE SURROUNDED BY DOGS

I have been surrounded by dogs since the age of three. They have been a part of my life ever since,” says Lakshmi Kuppuswamy, a 64-year-old volunteer at the Hostel for Dogs in Keelkattalai. Seated on a plastic chair, a black labrador puppy is snuggled in her arms. “This one looks exactly like one of my favourite dogs, Freddie, who passed away last month due to internal bleeding,” she says, her eyes welling up. Every now and then, a bark would resonate in the background, but she remained unfazed. Born in 1955 to a family of pet lovers in Tiruchy, Lakshmi grew up with nine dogs in the house.

“I can still name all of them,” she laughs. They used to travel everywhere with their pets, even taking them on vacations. “My parents also loved dogs and our house was identified as the ‘House with Nine Dogs’,” she says. She got her first dog from Kodaikanal when she was six years old. “She was a Lhasa Apso. A foreigner associated with a Christian missionary service had gifted her to me.

We named her Murphy and she was with me for 18 years. She gave birth to many little puppies that I kept with me too,” she said smiling. Lakshmi’s husband, another pet lover, was the deputy general manager at United India Insurance and was stationed at multiple points within the state. “Everywhere we went, we took our dogs as well,” she says. “We would all pile up in our Ambassador car, and hit the road to go to our new home,” she adds.

Her dogs have travelled to places like Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri and Ranipet with the family, until they settled down in Chennai in 1997. “My house was like a zoo,” she says, laughing. Once her husband passed away, Lakshmi was all alone. Her children had been accepted into colleges abroad.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I stayed at my mother- in-law’s farmhouse near Tirupattur,” she says. She returned to Chennai a few months later, and took up a two-BHK flat near Keelkattalai and began volunteering at the Hostel for Dogs. “I am now the coordinator here, but I do it to fuel my passion and due to my love for dogs.

I don’t take any money from the management,” she says. Apart from her furry friends at the Hostel For Dogs, Lakshmi also has 32 dogs at her farmhouse, whom she visits every Diwali. “Even if I have work the next day, I make it a point to take the five-hour-long journey just to meet them for another five hours,” she says. Lakshmi has four families that take care of her dogs and farm, and she says that the children adore playing with the puppies. “Diwali is the toughest time for us. Some of my pets hide under the bed and don’t eat for three days because they are scared. We must minimise the noise during Diwali to keep our pets safe.” she says.

CRACKERS AND COMMUNITY CARE

With Diwali just three days away, it’s time to light those diyas, get cleaning and draw rangolis. Soon, the sky will be lit up with thousands of rockets that explode with an array of colour and light. School children will line their pockets with sparklers and Lakshmi vedis and you’ll hear the hiss and bursts of crackers at intervals through the day. The days around Diwali will be filled with the occasional rush of a flower pot and the one-of whizz of a whistling chakra. Amid all the fun, you may not notice the fact that someone is missing out on the action. Try looking for your friendly neighbourhood street dogs — the ones that immediately run over for a nice belly rub or a pat on the head every day.

The sudden noises from crackers send them cowering away. You’ll probably find them hiding in the drains or under bushes and trees to avoid the source of their fright. Most domestic animals can pick up frequencies missed by the human ear. A bursting firecracker emits a series of noises that we only hear a part of. The frequencies that are not picked up by the human ear cause major distress to animals with sensitive hearing. “Sudden noises from crackers scare most pets. They hear a loud ringing a few seconds after the cracker has burst. Many pet owners leave their dogs in our shelter on Diwali to safeguard them from the noise,” says Surya Prakash, founder and CEO of Pawsy Pet Boarding Center in Porur.

“Many want to leave them here because our shelter is in a quieter colony,” he adds. The animal lover and his crew have requested the residents of the area to avoid bursting crackers near the centre, and many have agreed to abstain for the animals. Yet, despite the warning, some continue to burst crackers in their vicinity. “During Diwali, we only accept pets who are accustomed to us and have been left here regularly. My entire family comes over to the boarding house and spends time with the dogs,” says Prakash. They stopped bursting crackers 15 years ago and now spend the holiday playing with all the furry friends boarding with them.

Another pet shelter, Hostel For Dogs in Keelkatalai, does things a little differently. “We don’t allow any pet owners to stay with the dogs. Our entire staff and myself take personal care of each and every dog in our kennel,” says Lakshmi Kuppuswamy, coordinator and volunteer. The hostel provides living quarters for their staff. “There are around four boys and two girls working to maintain the facility. Every Diwali, they choose to stay with the dogs and play with them,” she adds.

The hostel has provided a notice to residents in the area, asking them to avoid bursting any crackers around the property. “Our neighbours are very understanding and don’t burst any crackers around us. We make sure to keep our dogs well-fed before the festival begins. Many dogs stop eating due to the stress and then starve,” she adds.