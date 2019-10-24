Home Cities Chennai

PWD razes trees nurtured by citizens

Martin louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weeks after environmentalists lost the battle to save the Aarey forest in Mumbai, activists in Chennai, who had planted and nurtured trees and shrubs at the Kotturpuram tree park, were heartbroken to find on Wednesday around 100 of them razed to the ground by Public Works Department (PWD) staff. The trees, including those belonging to rare species, were allegedly razed to pave the way for excavators to form the bund on the banks of the Adyar, adjoining the park. 

When Express visited the spot on Wednesday morning, the trees and shrubs on a patch of land between the park and riverbank, were found bulldozed and a part of the land was levelled. Caretakers said the trees were run over on Tuesday evening but the machines retreated following opposition from workers at the park. However, by then, many trees and shrubs had been destroyed.

The axed trees | Martin louis

According to Shobha Menon, founder of Nizhal, an NGO that planted several of the trees and maintains them, many of the trees razed include rare species. Some of them were Kokottai (Garcinia spicata), Kumizh (Gmelina arborea), Azhinjil (Alangium salvifolium), Asoka (Saraca asoca) and Vennangu (Pterospermum canescens). Many were as old as the park itself, planted 13 years ago.

Work for creating bunds and construction of a see-through fence had been taken up on the banks of Adyar here. PWD officials said they had not touched the land within the park and this part of land, adjoining the park, belonged to the department.  

‘We wish to collaborate with the river restoration process’

“We have only removed the trees on the land that belonged to PWD, to create bunds along the river. We have not interfered with the land allocated for the park,” said an official. However, Menon said that the entire patch of land had been allocated for the tree park by the PWD in 2006, and the extreme end space had many rare tree species. Since the land tapered towards the end, the Corporation did not build proportionate access to it. So it remained a vital forested area visited by school and college students doing urban forest research. 

“We wish to collaborate with the river restoration process being carried out by the PWD and Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. As a biodiversity space, this tree park is a leading example of restoration ecology that is wholly volunteer-driven and we need to work together for a good cause, not at cross-purposes and not at the cost of the lives of many rare tree species,” Menon said. 

