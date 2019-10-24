Six terminuses in Chennai to handle festival rush

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ahead of the ensuing Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and private operators are set to operate extra buses from Chennai to various destinations.To ease congestion and confusion at the boarding points, the State has decided to operate services from six terminuses — CMBT, MMBT, Poonamallee bus stand, Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand, Tambaram railway station bus stand and KK Nagar bus depot. The buses can be boarded only from any of these points from October 24 to 26.

Government buses bound for Koyambedu will halt at the following places and then will be let inside the CMBT. The places are Vandalur overbridge, Irumbuliyur, Maduravoyal, Toll Plaza, Karthikeyan Nagar, MGR University, Nerkundram, Poonamallee Bypass, Maduravoyal flyover, Vanagaram, Jesus Calls office, Koyambedu flyover, Koyambedu Malar commercial office, and Koyambedu police station.

Further, the Chennai traffic police have planned the following regulations to manage traffic. There will also be restrictions on the movement of heavy and light commercial vehicles entering Chennai from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur from 2 pm to 2 am on the three days (Oct 24-26. For this, diversions will be effected at GNT Road, Madhavaram, Thiruvallur Road, Kallikuppam Toll Plaza, Maduravoyal Toll Plaza, ORR Nazarathpet and GST Road.

Commercial vehicles on EVR Salai towards Koyambedu will be diverted at Naduvankarai Junction and Nelson Manickam Road flyover towards 3rd Avenue, 2nd Avenue, Shanthi Colony, and Estate Road to proceed via Manthope and Vanagaram. Since traffic is expected to be heavy between Tambaram and Perungalathur during the festive season, those travelling by car or other vehicles towards south have been advised to take ECR/OMR to reach Chengalpattu through Thirukazhukundram and then head towards south.

Diversions

Commercial vehicles on Anna Salai from Saidapet and Sardar Vallabhai Patel Road from Adyar towards Perungalathur will be diverted at Concor Junction via the Velachery Main Road, Perumbakkam, Agaramthen Road, and Vandalur -Kelambakkam Road.

Commercial vehicles on 100 Feet Road and Poonamallee High Road towards Chengalpattu will be diverted at CIPET and Kathipara flyover towards Guindy, Velachery Main Road, Perumbakkam, Agaramthen Road, and Vandalur- Kelambakkam Road.Commercial vehicles on 100 Feet Road from Padi towards Koyambedu will be diverted towards CTH Road at Padi flyover.

1K fire brigades put in place

To tackle emergencies during Deepavali celebrations, a total of 1,000 fire brigades will be stationed along with 61 vehicles across the city. A release said people can contact the following numbers in case of emergency: 101, 044- 28554309, 28554311, 28554313, 28554314, 28554316, 28554317, 9445086081, 9445086082 and 9445086083

Where to

board buses

From the CMBT, buses will be operated to Velankanni, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Thiruvananthapuram, Panruti, Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Ernakulam and Bangalore

From the MMBT, buses will ply to Andhra Pradesh

From the Poonamallee bus stand, buses will be operated to Kancheepuram, Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur and Hosur

From the Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand, buses will run via Tindivanam to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and beyond

From the Tambaram railway station bus stand, buses will ply to Tiruvannamalai

From the KK Nagar bus depot, buses will operate through the East Coast Road (ECR) to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram