Style statements for Diwali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : There’s a joyful nip in the air. Shops are brimming with delightful buyers. Markets are wearing a bright look with colourful diyas, rangoli and flowers. And the economic slowdown, seemingly, is yet to rear its ugly face. But, happy things, first. Because Diwali is about a wardrobe haul. Vaishali Vijaykumar catches up with designers to get cracking on shoppers’ urge to splurge, trends and preferences.

SCROLL AND SELECT

Instagram has become a much soughtafter platform for online purchases. Several designers and small-scale entrepreneurs planned a photoshoot with models sporting the latest line of their festive clothing, weeks in advance. Some even have videos to capture shoppers’ attention. Instagram-based brand Selainayaki by Amritha Srikanth is one such. “We have Kanjivaram silk-cotton, bamboo fibre and Chinnalapattu saris. Customers draw inspiration from films and that’s how the chequered cotton sari became a hit. They are shifting to sustainable and mindful shopping.

People are aware of what’s in, affordability, and multi-purpose utility. They spend not more than `3,000 or `4,000 on a silk-cotton sari. Minimalism is the new trend. I also noticed a shift from matching blouses to wearing contrasting ones, this season,” said Amritha who has customers abroad. She prefers having live video sessions to make the shopping experience realistic for them. The sales began in September. All her patrons shopped several weeks prior to the Diwali week for the fearing of missing out.

CLASSY YET SASSY

Young women drape and style their saris in multiple ways pairing it with crop tops, t-shirts and kurtas. However, some brands prefer to retain the traditional value. Kanakavalli is an example. “Everything that has to be done with a sari has been done. It has come a full circle and patrons have started to embrace it by celebrating silks. Whether it’s a party or an auspicious event, it’s found a place in every woman’s wardrobe. The colour red is trending this season along with traditional motifs like paisley. Women are also opting for saris without borders. People know the difference between powerloom and handloom. Festive collections also educate people about the amount of effort by weavers and dying crafts that goes into these pieces,” said Ahalya S, owner of Kanakavalli.

KEEPING UP WITH COMPETITION With the sales spree on e-commerce portals and a plethora of choices available in the market, physical stores are trying their best to woo their buyers. Right from design combinations to fabrics, Sri Palam Silks has updated itself over the past 16 years since its inception.

“There was a time when customers used to purchase fabrics that were not available in south India like georgette and chiffon. By re-innovating silk, we’ve brought in variety. Our silver and copper zari is popular. There’s a collection based on the art of Zentangle. We also have silk dupattas and blouses. The touch-and-feel experience cannot be replaced. Silk is an investment and patrons have saved their bit for the best,” said Vineeta Palam, head of customer relations.

RE-PURPOSING & RE-STYLING

Alongside saris, maxi gowns have also been a popular option this year. Take any fabric like Sungudi, Bandhani or Benarasi, it could be stitched into dresses. Instagram- based Tamara is one of the pioneers in introducing this silhouette. “This year, Narayanpet weaves is a hot-seller. The fabrics we use are all sourced from south India and have traditional motifs in the border. It’s only the stitch that gives it a western spin. Earlier, we had to explain the concept but now we see many in their 30s and 40s trying this out. It also suits our weather and is easy to slip it on. It can be reused and worn for several occasions. We’ve kept it pocket-friendly from `2,000 to `3,500,” Divya Ganesh, the founder of Tamara.