For second time, commuter stuck in Chennai Metro lift

 In the second incident in the last six months, a passenger had a harrowing time when he got stuck in a lift for nearly half an hour at the Kilpauk Metro station on Wednesday night.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the second incident in the last six months, a passenger had a harrowing time when he got stuck in a lift for nearly half an hour at the Kilpauk Metro station on Wednesday night. As contract workers present at the station didn’t know about emergency protocol, sources said it took longer to save the passenger out of the lift. Around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, the lift carrying the passenger stopped suddenly in between for around half an hour. Sources said a rescue team from Koyambedu had to come to Kilpauk as the station-in-charge couldn’t get the passenger out.

“Due to temporary system failure the lift got stuck. It normally happens but trained permanent staff know how to manage such a situation. Also lifts and escalators must be checked frequently to see if they require maintenance. This is not being done,” added the source.

Five months ago, a similar incident happened at the High Court Metro station when a housekeeping staff got stuck in the lift for almost an hour. During that time no station controller was present. The staff fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital. But Metro Rail officials said that the passenger was stuck inside the lift only for a few minutes and was promptly rescued by employees.

Recently most stations, part of phase-1 Metro project, were handed over to contract employees. Permanent employees, who were replaced, alleged that the contract staff lacked proper training because of which most equipment had no maintenance that could put passengers’ safety at risk.

