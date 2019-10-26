A hunt for talent 

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wisps of smoke enveloped the stage indicating the commencement of the show. Latha Krishna from IRIS events, dressed in a sequined white sheath gown, hurried around getting everything in order, to start the show. We were at the finals of the Face Of Chennai contest conducted by IRIS Glam in association with Naturals India. The auditorium at The Marigold by GRT Hotel was set up to look like the epitome of glamour. Six royal chandeliers hung from the ceiling above the ramp.

Around 40 contestants took part

 Ashwin Prasath

Golden drapes appended the walls and all the guests were dressed for the occasion. Shortlisted from a group of 200, forty contestants were going to face-off for the title Face Of Chennai 2019. The show began with a dance performance by all the contestants.

The young men and women took a walk down the ramp and were introduced by the emcee to the audience and judges. Each contestant was asked to give their opinion in response to a question in the first round. Questions regarding depression, insecurities and outlook to life were asked, to which the contestants gave bold and well thought out answers.

Round two was an elegant display of designs by Vishali Kola and Nagaraj. All forty contestants, in batches of ten, modelled a well-choreographed piece by Sanjay Asrani.

The emcee paused the show at this point to take a breather and introduced the judges. Actress Uma Riyaz, Face Of Chennai 2018 Munaf and top models Leena Priya and Sriram Joshi were gifted potted plants and trophies for their presence. Once the judges were introduced and felicitated, the show resumed. Sixteen finalists made the cut and faced one question from the judges.

The boys were asked about the issues teens faced in current times, while the girls were asked what event they would delete if they had the power to go back in time.A roar resonated from the crowd when Nirja, a student at the National Institute of Fashion Technology and Mohammed Yihiya, a young businessman were crowned the most Photogenic Naturals and IRIS Glam Faces of Chennai 2019.

The runners up in the women’s category were Muskan, a student of MOP Vaishnav College for Women and Kritika, a student at SRM University, and in the men’s category were Vignesh, an architect, and Kasim who works for a BPO.