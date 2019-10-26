‘Board’ with the ordinary

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of us have a reminder board hung on our walls or fixed on the fridge at home. We either jot down things to buy for the day or make notes of points to remember at work or meetings. Artist Ansaline Sruthi wanted to give these plain whiteboards an artistic makeover.

“I’m used to writing down important things in my diary and I love that habit. I’m old-fashioned, unlike many who prefer saving it on their mobile phones. I decided to make two versions of boards that not many in the city have tried — the bigger planning boards and the smaller reminder boards. It’s a huge hit among my patrons,” said Ansaline Sruthi, who has a social media marketing company called Uptown Ideas that was started seven years ago.

With plenty of time on her hands during her maternity leave in 2016, she decided to pursue her childhood passion for art and make it a full-fledged profession. “I come from a family of artists. My husband encouraged my flair for crafts and motivated me to start something new. I started by using bread as a medium of art. I mixed the crumbs, glue and preservative to make different shapes with the help of moulds. I made pen drive holders and accessories,” said Sruthi, an MBA graduate who also attends painting workshops occasionally.

The resident of Adyar has come up with innovations like liquid embroidery, doodle boxes, and boards, that she will be patenting. The planning boards come with grids to ease the process with dates and days. Sizes vary between three to eight feet. The reminder boards are compact and half feet in size.

“I give them hooks to be hung on walls or magnets for the fridge. Entrepreneurs with start-ups, students and corporates enjoy something quirky like this. I see more housewives going for this. They even gift it to their husbands to help manage daily schedules,” said Sruthi, who takes a day or two to make the boards and delivers them in a couple of weeks from the date of ordering. She has 10-15 standard designs, out of which pink floral designs are much sought-after. Alongside this, she also conducts art workshops. She will be launching her website in a month. The boards are priced from `850. For details, visit her Instagram page: Ansaline Sruthi