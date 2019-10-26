Duchess Club hosts festive fashion show

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In what one could call a fitting display of festive fashion, A Nina Reddy, joint managing director of Savera Hotel, along with The Duchess Club, organised an fashion extravaganza, showcasing the latest festive collection by Dhwaraka, a boutique owned by Sowmya Vijay, who recently opened a branch at Chamiers Road. Supermodel Sameea Bangera was the show-stopper at the event and was interviewed by former model Uma Muthuswamy.

Choreographed by Jeffery Vardon, the audience was taken aback by the flamboyant display of elegant embroidered shararas supported by young models and Kanjivaram saris supported by smart ladies.

Launched in 2018, Dhwaraka was Sowmya’s dream project. “Saris take two weeks to a month to be stitched. I had an in-house tailor who could do the job in two days. That’s when I decided to launch my boutique,” she said. Actress Suhasini Maniratnam, actress Lissy Lakshmi, journalist Mini Menon and actress Poornima Bhagyaraj were present at the event.