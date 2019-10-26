Family, feasts and firecrackers

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Early morning oil bath, boxes of multi-coloured crackers from Sivakasi, brass tins filled with syrupy jangiris and bonding with family. Diwali is a gala event at TD Sadasivam’s home. A week before Diwali, the house starts buzzing with festive preparation. The retired businessman’s two brothers, seven sisters, and their extended family gather to share goodies, gossip and gifts, and burst crackers at the crack of dawn.

“My father TS Duraiswami was a respected and well-known eye surgeon in town. He maintained a good relationship with north Indians who were his patients. They consider Diwali to be an auspicious day to open new accounts for their businesses. Every year on the evening of Diwali, he’d take my sisters to their houses. They’d end up bringing sweet boxes in abundance that we used to relish for weeks,” reminisces Sadasivam, who continues to live in their 84-year-old ancestral house on Madley Road in T Nagar.

Of jangiris and nadaswaram

Like in most south Indian homes, Diwali mornings at the Sadasivam house too began with an oil bath. The mothers in the family oiled their children’s hair. The bath was followed by gulping down balls of Diwali legiyam. A Mangalorean home chef used to come home to prepare seer bakshanam. “Those days, there were not many sweet shops. The chef who came to our house was an expert in making jangiri. He used to effortlessly make 600-700 jangiris that was emptied in three days, mostly by me. Fearing that I would bring many friends and finish off the sweets, the boxes used to be locked up. With time, tins were replaced by aluminium vessels from Karaikudi. The size of the vessels came down and so did the consumption. The chef does not come anymore. We mostly buy from reputed shops, and my wife makes ukkarai, a heirloom sweet,” he says.

A private nadaswaram recital is a Diwali ritual in the Sadasivam house. “Many nadaswaram families reside in the same neighbourhood as ours. They’ve been playing for several generations now. Even today, the day is not complete until we hear them play their hearts out. The sound from the instrument lifts our festive mood and brings forth an auspicious feeling,” he says.

Diwali drapes

Shopping was a major affair at Sadasivam’s house. The children of the house wore new clothes and sought blessings from grandparents and elders, and received money as a form of blessing. There was always excessive clothing for the siblings to pick from. Pant-and-shirt or white dhotis were conventional attire for men, which were bought from Bombay General Stores in the erstwhile China Bazaar on NSC Bose Road. His mother shopped for the women of the house. Nalli’s is a family favourite. Sometimes, saris were even delivered to their house.

“Mehendi green was a newly introduced colour around 40 years back. I was fond of double-shade saris and double-sided border. During bigger occasions like weddings and family functions, we used to call the weavers home and select together. Earlier, we used to shop for our house help too. Nowadays they’ve also become choosy, so we prefer giving them money. This is a shocking contrast compared to our days where the smallest of gifts were appreciated,” says Sadasivam’s wife, Prema.

Cracking crackers

Sadasivam and his brothers used to spend all day bursting crackers. But equally aware of the lack around them, they shared their crackers with the underprivileged kids of the area. His son and daughter — TS Maheshwar and Aiyshwarya Ravishankar — share a similar fondness for bursting crackers.

“As kids, we used to either get it from a factory in Sivakasi or go to Parry’s and buy from Standard and wholesale markets. Spending `1,000 on crackers, 30 years back, was a big deal.

With that money, you will hardly get two boxes now. We were cracker fanatics,” says Maheshwar. They used to buy so many crackers that it would last for Karthigai Deepam and even for next Diwali. “Bursting with friends and family gave us an adrenaline rush. Parachute and rockets are our favourites. The whole family comes and watches it go up in the air and explode into colours. The best ones like a 10,000 wala or 20,000 wala is reserved for the last. We used to burst good quality crackers. That’s not the case anymore, be it the cost or quality,” he says adding that his list of new crackers to buy this year is ready.

Cooking up a storm

Diwali is the only festival where the feast begins the previous night. Idli and onion sambhar is staple breakfast on the day of the festival. “A day-long process of wheat halwa preparation used to begin at home the previous evening while I was growing up. My aunt and my mother prepared the delicacies earlier so that we could take fresh, hot bites. Now the number of sweets has gone down. We’re relying so much on shops that the authenticity is lost.

Earlier, there was a homely touch. We used to order only from selective shops 10 days before the festival since there was so much demand. Now, every nook-and-corner has varieties,” says Aiyshwarya whose husband R Ravishankar works in Ethiopia. They have a son and daughter — Skanda and Jayani Ravishankar.

Last-minute shopping

Years have passed, generations have changed, but Maheshwar says there is one constant. “Women have more choices than men,” he laughs. “As a child, I used to make a sad face since the only options we had were a shirt and pant or a t-shirt and trouser. To compensate for that I’d get a couple of more dresses than my sister.”

Keeping up with their family-made tradition, the members always leave shopping till the day before Diwali. “Those days, Nalli’s used to be open 24 hours on the day before Diwali. My brother used to go at midnight, and mom and I would go at around 3 am to buy our clothes. There was no crowd then. Silk pattu pavadai was mandatory,” says Aiyshwarya.

“The whole town used to be in a frenzy. We used to go to Pondy Bazaar only to see the lights. Shopping for Diwali was special. Nine yards had so many varieties and salwar kameez was just coming into vogue in the city. Our parents also used to explain the privilege of having money to buy what we wanted. These were simple values that we imbibed even from casual conversations. We’d also make it a point to celebrate the evening at our grandparents’ houses,” says Harypriya, Maheswar’s wife. The couple has a daughter, Narayani Maheshwar.

Changing times

Gone are those days when a few things were available only for Diwali. “People have the money to splurge whenever they want. Those days, families had to rely on bonuses. We’ve all become materialistic. The sense of togetherness and bonding is missing. Neighbours used to look forward to Diwali for sweets from our home but now we buy and give it from shops. The significance and value for things have gone down,” she says.Gadgets, festive film releases and partying with friends — Diwali celebrations might have changed with time, but few traditions continue to keep the lights sparkling.