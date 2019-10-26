Home Cities Chennai

Govt to blame for ‘external’ outfits entering schools: Teachers’ bodies 

Various teachers’ associations in the state have squarely blamed the department for such a situation where such outfits managed to sneak into school campuses. 

Published: 26th October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Though School education minister KA Sengottaiyan has denied that his department had issued  any circular to school authorities instructing them to prevent communal polarization on school campuses on the basis of religion, creed and community, the circular that went viral on social media recently has opened a pandora’s box.

Various teachers’ associations in the state have squarely blamed the department for such a situation where such outfits managed to sneak into school campuses. PK Ilamaran, president of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association, said “If a senior official of the school education department had drafted such a circular then it is quite obvious that he must have received inputs about such communal activities.

The department is only responsible for the scenario,” He added, “To enhance learning outcomes in schools, the government allowed social organisations to conduct remedial teaching, counselling and other activities in schools. Earlier, the chief educational officers were the authority to provide permission to NGOs, but on September 16 the government issued a circular and eased the norms by authorising headmasters of schools to give permission to NGOs”.

“If external agencies are allowed inside schools, they will certainly pose a threat to our students and their mindset,” he said. A Srinivasan, president of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Headmasters Association, said he witnessed an incident three years ago when a social organization conducted moral teaching classes by bringing a godman from a mutt in the school.

Thereafter, two boys of the school started visiting his mutt. “There are genuine organisations also , but for many outfits, this scheme has come as an opportunity to work on their agenda by entering the school premises,” he said. Top officials of school education department remained tightlipped on the issue.

