Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court directs GH to abort minor’s pregnancy

According to advocate K Selvaraj, the 15 year-old girl was repeatedly raped by two boys in the neighbourhood and she became pregnant.

Published: 26th October 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital at Salem to constitute a panel of doctors and to terminate the unwanted pregnancy of a minor girl, at the earliest.A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman, which gave the directive also directed the team to submit a report to the court.

According to advocate K Selvaraj, the 15 year-old girl was repeatedly raped by two boys in the neighbourhood and she became pregnant. In September, her parents filed a police complaint. A case was registered for offences under IPC and POCSO Act.

Her mother preferred the writ petition for an interim compensation of `4 lakh under Tamil Nadu Victim Compensation Scheme and termination of the unwanted pregnancy at the earliest. The petitioner and her husband, working as daily labourers, were poor and did not have money to terminate the pregnancy. The pregnancy will ruin her future if it is not terminated under Sec. 3 of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, counsel submitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp