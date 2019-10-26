Madras High Court directs GH to abort minor’s pregnancy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital at Salem to constitute a panel of doctors and to terminate the unwanted pregnancy of a minor girl, at the earliest.A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman, which gave the directive also directed the team to submit a report to the court.

According to advocate K Selvaraj, the 15 year-old girl was repeatedly raped by two boys in the neighbourhood and she became pregnant. In September, her parents filed a police complaint. A case was registered for offences under IPC and POCSO Act.

Her mother preferred the writ petition for an interim compensation of `4 lakh under Tamil Nadu Victim Compensation Scheme and termination of the unwanted pregnancy at the earliest. The petitioner and her husband, working as daily labourers, were poor and did not have money to terminate the pregnancy. The pregnancy will ruin her future if it is not terminated under Sec. 3 of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, counsel submitted.