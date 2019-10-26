Medical colleges to send lists by October 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the managements of all medical colleges - private, government and deemed to be universities - to send the admission lists to National Testing Agency (NTA) by e-mail address viz., ntaneet-ug@nic.in, by October 30. On receipt of the same, the NTA should forward the original thumb impression of all the candidates viz., students admitted in these colleges, to CB CID before the next date of hearing, a bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan said. The bench was passing further interim orders on a PIL petition.