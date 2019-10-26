Home Cities Chennai

Move labour dept to redress grievances, HC to CMRL 

The entire procedure should be followed  under the statute and rules, Justice S M Subramaniam  said. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Holding that the State Labour department is the `appropriate government’ within the definition of Industrial Disputes (ID) Act, the Madras High Court on Friday directed CMRL Employees Union to approach the department to conciliate their grievances.

The competent authorities of  Tamil Nadu State Labour department are having jurisdiction to entertain the conciliation proceedings and all other proceedings under Industrial Disputes Act. Thus, the petitioner union is at liberty to approach the authorities for conciliation and to redress their grievances by following the procedures and principles.

The judge was disposing of two writ petitions from the union and the management. The judge said if the conciliation proceedings or any other proceedings are now pending before the State labour department authorities, the same shall be restored and the parties concerned are at liberty to continue the proceedings as per law.
 

