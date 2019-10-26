TNSCB closes open drains in Perumbakkam

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) on Wednesday closed the open drain at Perumbakkam with manhole covers, taking cognisance of a TNIE report on October 22 which highlighted the risk of the channel remaining without covers.

‘’The covers might have been opened for desilting the drain, but somehow they went missing. It can surely be dangerous if children fall, so we closed it at the earliest when it came to our notice,’’ said a board Assistant Engineer. The report highlighted the danger the public were exposed to especially when most children play in the open. Though the board attended to the issue, experts feel there needs to be a permanent grievance redressal mechanism at Perumbakkam.

Vanessa Peter, a policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived, said grievance redressal should not be a one-day event. Residents do not know where to go, whom to meet and complain. There should be an option for this, she said. Express had highlighted several times civic issues at Perumbakkam.