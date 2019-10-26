What’s in your sweet dabba ?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Wheat flour kesari

Method

In a thick bottomed pan/heavy kadai take 400 ml of ghee, and heat it on a medium flame till it melts.

When the ghee is hot, add cashews, stir for a minute till golden brown. Take cashew and keep aside. Add raisins to the ghee now, stir till it swells, remove and keep aside.Add atta to the ghee and keep stirring on a low flame for five minutes.

Simultaneously, on the sidelines, take sugar in a saucepan, add saffron and water. Cook in medium flame, keep stirring for seven to eight minutes. Check till the syrup starts coating the spoon. Reduce the flame and slowly pour the sugar syrup to the atta mixture while stirring the mixture to avoid any lumps.

Stir for around seven minutes till the mixture absorbs the water and the ghee starts to float up.

Now, add the fried cashew and raisins, mix well. Sprinkle the cardamom powder and serve hot.

Ingredients

Atta: 500 grams, Sugar: 750 grams, Ghee: 400 ml, Powdered green cardamom: 1tsp, Raisin: 50 grams, Cashew nuts: 50 grams, Warm water: 750 ml, Saffron: 1 gram

Almond and carrot halwa crumble

Ingredients

1/2 kg, Full cream milk: 1/2 litre, Sugar: 1/2 cup, Cardamom: 4; ghee: 2 tbsp, Blanched almonds: 1/4 cup, All-purpose flour: 3/4 cup, Unsalted butter: 1/2 cup, Sugar: 1/2 cup, Ground almonds: 1/2 cup

Method

In a pan, add milk and carrots and cook till the milk reduces to 3/4th of the vessel.

Crush the cardamons, add the powder, ghee, and sugar to it. Mix it well.

Add the sliced, blanched almonds and mix well.

For the crumble, rub the flour, butter, sugar and ground almonds together till it resembles breadcrumbs.

Bake the crumble at 180°C till the colour turns golden brown.

Serve the gajar halwa with crumble and roasted almonds.

Mohanthal ladDoos

Ingredients

Besan flour: 2 cups, Melted ghee: 3 tbsp, Milk: 6 tbsp, Sugar: 1/4 cup, Milk 5 tsp, Rose water: 1 tbsp, Elaichi powder: 1/4 tsp, Kesar (saffron): 1/4 tsp, Pista (chopped): 1 tbsp, Almond: 1 tbsp

Method

Take the saffron and 1/2 tsp warm water in a bowl, mix well and keep aside. Combine the besan, 3 tbsp of melted ghee and 3 tbsp of milk in a deep bowl and mix well till no lumps remain.

Gently press it to even out the mixture. Cover with a lid and keep aside for 30 minutes.

Break the lumps lightly with your fingertips and sieve it using a sieve with big holes. Keep aside.

Heat the ghee in a brass vessel on high flame for one minute.

Add the sieved besan mixture, mix well and cook on a medium flame for five minutes, or till the mixture turns brown while stirring continuously. Remove from the flame and keep aside to cool for 15 minutes. Combine the sugar and one cup of water in a deep non-stick pan, mix well and cook on a high flame for two minutes. Stir continuously.

Lower the flame. When it boils, add 2 tsp of milk, mix well and cook on a medium flame for three to four minutes.

Remove the grit that floats on the sugar mixture and discard it. Lower the flame and cook for seven minutes, or till the syrup is of thread consistency.

Add the rose water and mix well. Keep aside.

Add the cardamom powder, saffron-water mixture and sugar syrup to the cooled besan mixture, mix well and stir for approximately three to four minutes, till the mixture cools. Make round laddoos and serve.

Jalebi

Ingredients

Refined flour: 1 cup, Yogurt: 1/2 cup, Sugar: 3 cups, Milk: 1 tablespoon, Saffron: a few strands, Ghee for deep-frying

Method

In a large bowl, whisk refined flour, yogurt and sufficient water to a smooth and pouring consistency batter. Cover and keep in a warm place to ferment for 24 hours.

Beat the batter with your hands again for 15 minutes. Cook sugar with two cups water in a deep non-stick pan on high heat. Stir till the sugar dissolves.

Add milk and when the scum rises to the top, collect it with a ladle and discard.

Add saffron and cook. Stir till the syrup reaches one string consistency. Keep the syrup warm. Heat sufficient ghee in a kadai on medium heat.

Pour some batter onto a jalebi cloth, gather the edges and make a tight potli.

Squeeze round spirals into the hot ghee and deep fry, turning them over gently a few times, till they are evenly golden and crisp.

Drain and soak in sugar syrup for two to three minutes. Take them out of the syrup and serve hot.

Whole Wheat Barfi

Ingredients

Atta: 500 grams, Jaggery: 500 grams, Ghee: 2 tbsp, Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp, Nuts to garnish

Method

In a pan, heat the ghee and once it melts, add atta and roast in a low flame until the colour changes to golden brown.

Next, add the cardamom powder and jaggery. Mix well. Cook till the jaggery melts and blends well with the atta.

Keep a tray or plate greased with ghee ready. Now transfer the atta to the greased plate and level it.

While it is still hot, draw lines to shape it into barfis and garnish with any nuts of your choice. Once it cools down, you can separate them into pieces.

Coconut Pitha

Ingredients

Atta: 500 grams, Sugar: 200 grams, Ghee: 250 ml, Powdered green cardamom: 1 tsp, Cashew nuts (broken): 75 grams, Grated coconut: 100 grams, Salt: 1 tsp, Raisin: 50 gm, Water: 400 ml

Method

Stuffing

Take a clean pan, heat it, add ghee, fry cashew nuts, and raisins to golden brown colour, strain it and keep aside.

Take a clean bowl, add grated dry coconut, sugar and cardamom powder, mix well, add fried cashews and raisins.

Dough

Take atta in a clean mixing bowl, add melted ghee, a pinch of salt and mix well. Add water and knead well to form a dough, cover with a clean wet cloth and let it rest for 20 minutes.

Portion the dough into small roundels.

Roll the roundel into a 3-inch diameter. Place a spoon of coconut mixture in the center, apply water on the edges, carefully fold into a half-moon shape, press the edges.

Heat ghee in kadai to medium heat, fry dough pocket in a medium flame to golden brown colour, serve warm.