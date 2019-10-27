Home Cities Chennai

EAC backs Adani to build rail corridor

Meanwhile, the environment ministry has received representations alleging MIDPL’s actions would endanger critical wetlands and aggravate flood situation in Chennai.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By SV KRISHNACHAITANYA
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry has fully backed Adani Ports to build a rail corridor at Kattupalli Port near Ennore, despite strong opposition from environmentalists and local residents. The proposal of Marine Infrastructure Developer Pvt Ltd (MIDPL), owned by Adani Ports, for development of the corridor was earlier considered at the 219th and 221st meetings of EAC in July and August and the proposal was recommended for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, subject to certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the environment ministry has received representations alleging MIDPL’s actions would endanger critical wetlands and aggravate flood situation in Chennai. Environmentalist Pooja Kumar said MIDPL was undertaking a piecemeal approach to the process of applying separately for different components of port master plan, which is still under consideration before the ministry. However, MIDPL informed EAC that the proposed railway project is for the present operational requirement of the port and not a part of the master plan project.

The rail project was conceptualized in January, 2017 much before the master plan proposal, it said. After weighing the pros and cos, the committee held that rail transportation had benefits from an environmental perspective. “It cannot be unmindful of the benefit of rail transportation vis-a-vis road transportation, from an environmental perspective, and the instant representations do not seem to warrant keeping the project in abeyance,” it said.

EAC said there was no justifiable reason for withholding the project, which was of public importance. “The committee decided that the project proponent shall ensure that the project is developed as a role model, with minimal adverse impact on the surrounding environment during the course of its construction stage,” the EAC said. The committee asked the company to submit a detailed strategy for work to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority and the regional office of MoEF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Ports
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp