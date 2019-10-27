EAC backs Adani to build rail corridor

SV KRISHNACHAITANYA By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry has fully backed Adani Ports to build a rail corridor at Kattupalli Port near Ennore, despite strong opposition from environmentalists and local residents. The proposal of Marine Infrastructure Developer Pvt Ltd (MIDPL), owned by Adani Ports, for development of the corridor was earlier considered at the 219th and 221st meetings of EAC in July and August and the proposal was recommended for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, subject to certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the environment ministry has received representations alleging MIDPL’s actions would endanger critical wetlands and aggravate flood situation in Chennai. Environmentalist Pooja Kumar said MIDPL was undertaking a piecemeal approach to the process of applying separately for different components of port master plan, which is still under consideration before the ministry. However, MIDPL informed EAC that the proposed railway project is for the present operational requirement of the port and not a part of the master plan project.

The rail project was conceptualized in January, 2017 much before the master plan proposal, it said. After weighing the pros and cos, the committee held that rail transportation had benefits from an environmental perspective. “It cannot be unmindful of the benefit of rail transportation vis-a-vis road transportation, from an environmental perspective, and the instant representations do not seem to warrant keeping the project in abeyance,” it said.

EAC said there was no justifiable reason for withholding the project, which was of public importance. “The committee decided that the project proponent shall ensure that the project is developed as a role model, with minimal adverse impact on the surrounding environment during the course of its construction stage,” the EAC said. The committee asked the company to submit a detailed strategy for work to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority and the regional office of MoEF.