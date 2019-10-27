Light to moderate rain likely in some areas of Chennai on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Meteorological department on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain in Chennai on Deepavali (Sunday), while heavy rain is likely in neighbouring Kancheepuram. “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively,” officials said.

The department issued heavy rain warning in Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts. Light to moderate thunderstorm warning has also been issued. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, the city received 18.3 mm rain, while suburban Meenambakkam recorded 26.1 mm. Cholavaram in Tiruvallur district received the highest rainfall of 50 mm in the State.