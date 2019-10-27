Home Cities Chennai

Sale of crackers muted this Deepavali: Sellers

On the eve of Deepavali, the city got into a festive mood, but sale of crackers at Island Grounds was only 40 to 50 per cent so far, sellers said.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

As the city celebrates Diwali with crackers and fireworks, air pollution has risen and smog is clearly visible near Ampa Skywalk on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By OMJASV I N M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the eve of Deepavali, the city got into a festive mood, but sale of crackers at Island Grounds was only 40 to 50 per cent so far, sellers said. A fireworks bazaar with about 80 stalls has been started at Island Grounds here. Vendors said the sale was dull. ‘’Only 40-50 per cent of crackers have been sold so far, compared to 85 per cent last year, said S Suresh, a vendor. On Saturday, though a decent crowd came to the bazaar, vendors said it was less than last year.

‘’Easily, two lakh from the city came on Deepavali eve to the bazaar last year, but this year it has not touched even one lakh yet,’’ he said. Sellers attribute this dip in sales to three factors-restricted timings for bursting crackers, cracker prices and a general lack of interest among people. P Bhaskar stands outside his stall and invites people to come in. People enter, only to see the price and leave. ‘’People are not aware about green crackers. Green flower pots and sparklers are 10 per cent costlier than last year while a family gift pack costs about 1200,’’ he said.

huge crowd gathering at NSC Bose Road for shopping; and people bursting crackers to celebrate the festival of lights at Perambur on Saturday | MARTIN LOUIS, D SAMPATH KUMAR, R SATISH BABU

Last year, the Supreme Court banned sale of high-polluting firecrackers. Following this, green crackers, which are said to contain 30 per cent less particulate matter and produce less noise, were launched by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environmental Engineering Re s e a r c h I n s t i t u t e (CSIR-NEERI). However, due to less number of manufacturing licences, green cracker production is minimal and are limited only to firepots and sparklers. In many shops at Island Grounds, green crackers were not available at all.

“The production itself was only 60 per cent this year due to low demand. However from the manufactures’ side, all the crackers have been sent for sales,” said K Mariappan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufactures’ Association. “Reasons for the dip in sales could be rain or high prices but we can’t say conclusively on the percentage of sales yet. We will only know after two days’” he added. Meanwhile, vendors hope that cracker sales will touch 90 per cent at least by tomorrow. ‘’One store has stock worth `20 lakh. Imagine the loss, we will suffer if sale falls flat tomorrow. We hope it picks up,’’ Bhaskar said.

Traffic jam in many areas
Last minute shopping at T Nagar, G A Road at Royapuram and Purasawalkam caused traffic jam on Saturday. It was a hectic day for police officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepavali firecrackers
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp