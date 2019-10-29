Home Cities Chennai

A killer look this Halloween

A couple of years back it was her half sugar skull make-up that went viral on social media. Last year, it was Demogorgon from the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:12 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A couple of years back it was her half sugar skull make-up that went viral on social media. Last year, it was Demogorgon from the Netflix series Stranger Things. This year, it’s Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Halloween month gets makeup artist Sringa Syam excited and rearing to try out her skills. A scroll through her Instagram page Kabooki Mua will send chills down your spine with her scary looks for the season.

Since the last week of September this year, she has come up with five trendy looks for Halloween. The looks are inspired by film characters like Pennywise the Clown from IT, Annabelle and Nun. The list also includes a Micheal Jackson-inspired make-up look and an illusion look.

“I used a bald cap for the first time for the clown from IT. I have had no training in prosthetics or special effects make-up, so I ended up tearing it accidentally. My Annabelle look’s wig also got torn into pieces. I almost gave up by the time I fixed it. There were many challenges. But, this is the time of the month when creative artists like us get an opportunity to showcase our works,” she said. 

All it takes is some basic make-up products available at home for the artist to pull off a creepy look. Eye shadow for spooky dark eyes, red lipstick for blood, and concealer to mimic pale skin.“While I specialise in self make-up, this year’s highlight is that I’ve tried out these looks on other people as well. I’ve also tried a few transformative looks like Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones.

People easily get influenced by film characters and that’s how the looks go viral. I’m glad that more people are coming forward to get dressed for Halloween parties. People also want to learn these recreational looks,” said Sringa.

