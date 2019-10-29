Armed Reserve cop, couple die in accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Armed Reserve constable and an elderly couple died in different accidents in Kancheepuram and Chennai on Sunday. In the first incident, Nallusamy (32) of Sivaganga, attached to the St Thomas Mount Armed Reserve wing, was riding pillion on his riend’s bike. They were on their way to Porur on Sunday night. The rider lost control and hit a median near Ramapuram.

In the incident, Nallusamy died on the spot and his friend Bikas was injured. In another accident, Ezhumalai (60) and his wife Pushpa (55), residents of Nungambakkam, were travelling to Kallakurichi to celebrate Deepavali with their relatives. The car was driven by Dinesh (27). “Around 5 am on Sunday, when they were near Melmaruvathur, the driver lost control and rammed a median and collided head-on with a private bus,” said a police officer. While Ezhumalai and Pushpa died on the spot, Dinesh suffered injuries.