Home Cities Chennai

Cab aggregator directed to pay Rs 15k for failing to send car on time

Four years after a call taxi company failed to send a car at the right time, a consumer forum directed the company to pay `15,000 as compensation.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Four years after a call taxi company failed to send a car at the right time, a consumer forum directed the company to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation. D Bhuvaneswari submitted in her petition that she booked a car to Poonamalle from Annanur early in the morning, however, the company delayed in sending the vehicle by 75 minutes. Bhuvaneshwari said she was to travel at 3.45 am on May 7, 2015, 3.45 am till Poonamallee High Road, from where she was to travel to Bengaluru.

However, the car failed to show up at 3.45 am and after repeated calls, a car was sent at around 5 am and the entire travel plans of Bhuvaneshwari changed due to the delay. Bhuvaneshwari then filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai (South) seeking compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

The manager of the company said that due to unfortunate circumstances, the driver was not able to pick up Bhuvaneshwari and his mobile was also switched off. However, an alternate arrangement was made. Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the tribunal observed that the opposite party admitted the fact of delay and ordered compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp